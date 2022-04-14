The Wiley College men’s and women’s track teams will travel to Nacogdoches on Friday to compete in Stephen F. Austin State University’s Earl Milner Invitational.
Men
Field events start at 10:30 a.m. with the long jump. Running events will begin shortly after noon with the 4 x 100-meter relay. Live results will be available. Along with the host, Wiley College will compete against National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I schools Lamar University, Sam Houston State University, Tarleton State University, and Louisiana Tech University. It will also match up against NCAA schools Dallas Baptist University and East Texas Baptist University.
Reshaun Fridie, who qualified for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Outdoor Track and Field National Championship in the triple jump, is looking to qualify in the long jump. He needs to jump at least 7.15 meters. Kimar Edwards made his debut last week and jumped 1.75 meters in the high jump – which is 0.3 meters from the ‘B’ national championship qualifying standard of 2.05 meters.
On the track, Joseph Levier III, who won his second Red River Athletic Conference Track Athlete of the Week award, will look to qualify in the 400-meter dash. Last week, he was 0.17 seconds from the ‘B’ qualifying standard. The 4 x 100-meter relay team will look to surpass the qualifying standard of 41.90 seconds.
Women
Field events start at 9 a.m. with the long jump. Running events will begin shortly after noon with the 4 x 100-meter relay. Live results will be available. Along with the host, Wiley College will compete against National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I schools Lamar University, Sam Houston State University, Tarleton State University, Louisiana Tech University and Rice University. It will also match up against NCAA schools Dallas Baptist University and East Texas Baptist University.
The Lady Wildcats are looking to add to their national championship squad after Red River Athletic Conference Athletes of Week Shayla Arthur advanced in the long jump and Darnee Williams in the 100-meter dash last week. Kali-Rydolph Garrett set a personal best of 1.60 meters in the high jump and needs .05 meters to qualify. Shakayla Carter ran a personal best of 59.55 in the 400-meter dash which is over two seconds from the ‘B’ qualifying standard of 57.36. Carmen Garcia is less than a meter from qualifying in the shot put with a personal best of 12.19 meters. The 4 x 400-meter relay team will look to get closer to the qualifying standard of 3:57 after running 4:12.62 at the East Texas Invitational.