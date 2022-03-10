The last time the Wiley College track and field teams competed was at the 2020 Jet Relays. Seven hundred and thirty-five days later, they will compete at the same meet on Saturday in Dallas.
Men
The Wildcats didn’t run in 2021 out of precaution of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Three athletes return from the 2020 team – Reshaun Fridie, Jude Atwell and Michael Lewis. Fridie was a 2019 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national championship qualifier in the long jump. Atwell earned All-Conference in the hurdles in 2019.
Joining the returners are cross country runners Christian Brookins, Robert Bullock, Kingston Davis, Xavier Hutchinson, Joseph Levier III and Harold Overton III. Head coach LaMark Carter, who is entering his second season, brought in Jason Jacobs, Adrian Vickers Jr. and Manirakiza Emmanuel. Carter led the Wildcats to a sixth place finish in the 2019 Red River Athletic Conference championship.
The Jet Relays are hosted by Lancaster High School. In 2020, Wiley College went against 14 schools from the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the NAIA.
Women
The meet was the only outdoor competition the Lady Wildcats participated in during the 2020 season, which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. They did not compete in 2021. Four return from the 2020 team – Carmen Garcia, De Lisha Paul, Hailie and Kailie Williams. Joining them are Darnee Williams, who ran cross country, volleyball players Shayla Arthur and Fatima Ortega and women’s basketball players Kali Rydolph-Garrett and Minnie Miller.
Lamark Carter enters his second season as head track and field coach. He led the Lady Wildcats to a third place finish at the 2019 Red River Athletic Conference Track and Field Championship and had two NAIA national championship qualifiers.