SHREVEPORT, La. – The Wiley College volleyball team held leads in all three sets but fell short in all of them against Centenary College of Louisiana Tuesday inside the Gold Dome.
The loss is the third straight for the Lady Wildcats, who last won on September 2 against Haskell University of Indian Nations. They held Centenary to a .136 hitting percentage – giving up 39 kills on 125 attempts and forcing 22 errors with four on blocks. Wiley College only hit .033 as it recorded 29 kills and made 25 errors with 10 the result of blocks.
The first set was competitive as neither team held a lead larger than three. A service error, an attack error and a service ace by Kia Robertson, who made her first career start, tied the set at 21. Centenary briefly retook the lead. Neal put down a kill and ace, and Hailie Williams recorded a kill to give the Lady Wildcats a 24-22 advantage. They were unable to close out the Ladies as two attack errors, a kill and an ace sealed the set for Centenary, 26-24.
Wiley College (2-8) trailed early in the second set. Two kills by Neal and a block by Robertson gave them a 9-8 lead. The lead switched hands several times. Shayla Arthur recorded two kills and an attack error put the Lady Wildcats ahead by two. Three attack errors and a set error turned the momentum in favor of the Ladies, who scored the last 11 points to take the second set 25-16.
Needing to win to extend the match, the Lady Wildcats grabbed an early lead on three kills by Neal. Centenary responded with five kills, two blocks and two aces to hold a two-point lead. Arthur got two kills and teamed up with Madison Brown on a block to put Wiley College in front by two. Four attack errors by the Lady Wildcats gave momentum to Centenary for good. They gave up seven kills as it dropped the set 25-17.
Neal led the team with 12 kills. With 10 digs, she notched her third double-double of the season. Arthur followed with eight. Maya Damijo picked up most of the assists with 14. Alia Scott surpassed 20 digs for the fifth time this season with 22. Arthur had two block assists and Robertson contributed a solo block and a block assist. Neal, Robertson and Kailie Williams recorded aces.
The Lady Wildcats will return home and face Paul Quinn College at 6 p.m. Thursday in Alumni Gymnasium. The teams split their games during Red River Athletic Conference play last season with each team winning on their home court.
Paul Quinn (0-6) is coming off two conference match losses to Our Lady of the Lake University. It is in its first season under head coach Patrick Gonzalez. Kennadi Harris is the top hitter with 62 kills. Jayda Trinidad is the setter with 118 assists and also leads the team with two service aces. Defensively, Kesmyre Smalls leads with 57 digs. Marquise Nelson is the top blocker with 20.