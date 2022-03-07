The Wiley College baseball team was unable to contain Louisiana State University-Alexandria in a three-game series with 17-1, 21-4 and 23-7 losses.
GAME 1
FRIDAY
LSU-A 17, WILEY 1: The Wildcats (1-16-1, 1-6) gave up seven runs on six hits and an error in the fourth inning. After they were held scoreless in the bottom half of the inning, head coach Kendrick Biggs started pulling his starters. Shortstop Tre Wallace and third baseman Traylon Ansley were the only starters who played the entire game. The Generals put the game away in the seventh bringing home six runs on two home runs. Wiley College only held LSU-Alexandria scoreless in the second and sixth innings. It was out-hit 13-5.
The lone run for the Wildcats came in the bottom of the fifth. Tre Wallace led off with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Timmie Russell. With two outs, Marquis Kuykendall singled. Jacob Perez brought Wallace home with a single to left. Wiley College had runners in scoring position in the second and third innings but were unable to score.
Traylon Ansley extended his hitting streak to five games. Donovan Rice also got a hit. Daniel Cox made his second start in three days and went four innings. Dante Enrriquez and Nick Mooney pitched the rest of the game.
GAME 2
SATURDAY
LSU-A 21, WILEY 4: Wiley College fell behind by four in the first game. It bounced back in the third inning with three runs. With two outs, Jacob Perez singled and Jhan Carlos Javier doubled. Traylon Ansley loaded the bases with a walk. Donovan Rice and Colby Chilek brought home Perez and Javier with walks. Jaylon Burrell cut the margin to one with a single to center.
The momentum was short-lived. Brant Leslie led off the fourth with a home run over the right field wall. LSU-Alexandria would score eight runs with six coming off three home runs – including a grand slam. Twelve men came to the plate before the Wildcats recorded the third out. They were unable to keep the Generals off the board – giving up four runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Wiley College put up one more run in the sixth. With two outs, Tre Wallace walked and Bryce Garrett was hit by the pitch. Julian Rosales, who came in for Allan Mendoza hit a groundball which the second baseman couldn’t’ field which allowed Wallace to come home.
Joe O’Bryant got the start and went four innings. He struck out a season-high four batters. Diego Torres, Myles Washington and Chance Guidry also got work on the mound.
GAME 3
LSU-A 23, WILEY 7: In the finale, the Wildcats fell behind after allowing four runs on three hits and an error. They bounced back as their first four batters reached base. Mendoza got the Wildcats on the board with a two-RBI double to left-center field. Ansley singled and Daniel Cox tied the game with a double to center.
Once again, Wiley College was unable to hold on to the momentum as it allowed seven runs on four hits and two errors. The Generals benefited from two walks and a hit batter. The fifth inning was the only one which the Wildcats held LSU-Alexandria scoreless.
Mendoza drove in his third run with his first career home run in the second. In the sixth, Dennis Everson II reached on an error. Cox hit a single to record his first multi-hit game. With two outs, Matthew Drabbant drove in Mendoza and Everson.
Wiley College will travel to Grambling State University on Tuesday. I will resume Red River Athletic Conference play at Texas A&M University-Texarkana on March 11 and 12.