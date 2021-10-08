The Wiley College volleyball team will head to Hobbs, New Mexico, to finish the first half of Red River Athletic Conference play against the University of the Southwest at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Live video and statistics will be available. The links will be listed in the media schedule on the Wiley Athletics website.
The Lady Wildcats (4-5, 2-3) are coming off a sweep over Paul Quinn College on October 2. Marissa Neal recorded her third double-digit kill performance and first career double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs. She leads the team averaging 2.13 kills per set. Olivia Phillip equaled her career-high of 22 assists, increasing her average to 4.52 assists per set. Merritt Elder reached double-digit digs for the eighth match and seventh consecutive. She is averaging 3.9 digs per set. Tiyanna Johnson matched her career-high of three aces and led the team with two block assists.
The Mustangs (5-12, 3-1) are coming off a three set loss against Sul Ross State University. They split their conference matches last week with a five-set victory at Huston-Tillotson and a three-set defeat at Our Lady of the Lake University.
Samantha Dreibelbis, Alexia Esparza, Autumn Lopez and Desirae Ramirez played against the Lady Wildcats in 2019. Esparza leads the team with 171 kills and an average of 2.95 per set. Isabella Molina is the most efficient hitter with a .222 attack percentage. Southwest uses two setters with Alissa Mancera averaging 3.9 assists per set and Gabriela Tapia averaging 3.18 per set. Tapia leads the team with 27 service aces.
Defensively, the Mustangs are led by Lopez with 179 digs for an average of 3.38 per set. Kennedy McRuffin and Esparza follow with 2.41 and 2.09 digs per set, respectively. Molina leads the Mustangs with seven solo blocks and 15 block assists.
Wiley College leads the overall series 14-6 and is 6-3 on the road. It has won the last four meetings against the Mustangs.