NEW ORLEANS — The Wiley College volleyball season will extend into November as it clinched a spot in the 2022 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Championship with two victories Saturday and Sunday at Dillard University’s Dent Hall.
The Lady Wildcats (8-16, 5-4) defeated Rust College in four sets (25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 25-18) on Saturday. They out hit the Lady Bearcats 53-30 in kills. Marissa Neal led all players with 14. Kailie Williams and Shayla Arthur followed with 13 and 12, respectively. LeAndria Jackson assisted on 38. Alia Scott dug 28 attacks and didn’t make a receiving error. Wiley College put down nine aces with Hailie Williams leading the team with three.
The win gives Wiley College the tiebreaker over the Lady Bearcats after sweeping them last week. It moves into fourth-place in the conference standings.
Saturday ended with the Lady Wildcats falling to the conference leader Dillard University in three sets (25-13, 25-20, 25-16). They were outhit by the Lady Bleu Devils .297 to .121 and 40-27 in kills. Neal recorded her third double-double of the week with 15 kills and 10 digs. Jackson had 24 assists.
Wiley College finished the weekend with a four-set victory over Fisk University (25-19, 25-18, 24-26, 25-11) on Sunday. It outhit the Bulldogs .296 to .024 and 45-35 in kills. The Lady Wildcats were also strong on the block, turning away five attacks while allowing one.
Hailie Williams led all hitters with 15 kills. Neal picked up her fourth double-double of the week with 14 kills and 12 digs. Jackson supplied 38 assists, six digs and two service aces. Kia Robertson recorded three block assists. Hailie and Kailie Williams led the team with three service aces. The win evens the season series against Fisk.
The Lady Wildcats will begin a four-match homestand at 6 p.m. Tuesday against LeTourneau University. They lost in four sets against the YellowJackets on Friday. LeTourneau followed that match with a three set loss at the University of Texas-Dallas on Saturday.