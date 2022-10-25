The Wiley College volleyball team finished Gulf Coast Athletic Conference play on a winning streak with sweeps over Oakwood University (25-18, 25-13, 25-12) on Saturday and Tougaloo College (25-9, 25-15, 25-14) on Sunday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Lady Wildcats (10-18, 7-5 GCAC) honored their seniors Alia Scott, Marissa Neal, Hailie and Kailie Williams before the match against Tougaloo College. Neal recorded her 11th double-double this season and 15th in her career with 11 kills and 13 digs. Hailie Williams tallied 11 kills, an ace and a solo block. Scott surpassed 900 digs for her career with 18. Kailie Williams put up five kills and two aces.
Wiley College held Tougaloo College to a (-).117 hitting percentage – forcing it into 29 attack errors and only surrendering 17 kills. It hit .235 with 37 kills in 102 attempts. It outdid the Lady Bulldogs on the serve with six aces while benefiting from two service errors.
The Lady Wildcats outhit Oakwood .236 to .063 and 33-20 in kills. They dominated on the serve with 12 aces while benefiting from eight errors by the Ambassadors. Wiley College out-dug Oakwood 43-39.
Marissa Neal led all attackers with 12 kills adding five digs and two aces. Kailie Williams followed with nine kills and shared the team lead in aces with four. LeAndria Jackson posted 16 assists and four aces. Maya Damijo came off the bench and contributed 10 assists and an ace. Scott led the Lady Wildcats with 11 digs. Fatima Ortega followed with a career-high nine digs.
Wiley College opened its home GCAC pod with a four-set loss to the regular season champion Dillard University (21-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21). It won the first set marking the first time the Lady Bleu Devils have lost a set in conference play. Hailie Williams and Neal each put up 12 kills. With 12 digs, Hailie Williams recorded her third double-double of the season. Scott posted a career-high 34 digs. Jackson recorded 32 assists and 15 digs.
The Lady Wildcats finished fourth in the conference standings and will head to the 2022 GCAC Volleyball Championship November 4-6 at Dillard University’s Dent Hall. They will face Rust College in the first round on November 4.