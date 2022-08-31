The Wiley College volleyball team travels to Batesville, Ark., this weekend for the Highlander Invitational hosted by Lyon College.
On Friday, the Lady Wildcats will play the host at 5:30 p.m. followed by a match against Haskell University of Indian Nations at 8 p.m. They will close the invitational against Huston-Tillotson University at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Live statistics and video will be available for all three matches. The links can be found at wileyathletics.com
Wiley College (1-4) is coming off its first victory defeating Texas A&M University-Texarkana in five sets. It put down 49 kills with Hailie Williams leading the team with 16. Kailie Williams followed with 14. Maya Damijo posted a career-high 24 assists and eight digs. Alia Scott posted her fifth straight match with double-digit digs at 18. Shayla Arthur equaled her career-high with six blocks, including four solo and added eight kills.
Scott leads the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference with 4.74 digs per set. Hailie Williams ranks second in the conference with a .223 hitting percentage. She is fourth in kills per set with 2.74. Arthur is second with 0.84 blocks per set. Neal is fifth in the conference with 2.63 kills per set.
Lyon College (2-3) dropped three of four matches at Philander Smith College’s Panther Volleyball Tournament. Through five matches, it is hitting .125 and averaging 10.76 kills per set. On defense, the Scots average 1.38 blocks per set and 14.14 digs per set.
Kylee Sabella leads the Scots with 73 kills – an average of 3.48 per set. Isabella Beasley follows with 52 kills and leads the squad with a .226 hitting percentage. Cassidy Garrett is Lyon’s main setter with 105 assists – averaging 5.25 per set. Erin Haigwood leads the team in digs with 74. Samantha Ferguson is the team’s top blocker with 13.
The Lady Wildcats and Scots have met twice. Wiley College won the first meeting in 2009 but was defeated in three sets last season.
Haskell (0-4) dropped all of its matches in its season-opening tournament in Great Falls, Mont. The Fightin’ Indians are hitting (-).044 and averaging 6.33 kills per set. Defensively, they average 15.83 digs and 0.83 blocks per set.
Amaya Harris leads the team with 24 kills. Hannah Poorman and Justine Butterfield are also in double-digits with 15 and 13, respectively. Mikeya Sheppard is Haskell’s main setter with 31 assists. Nakooma Pelt leads the squad with 63 digs. Butterfield is the team leader in blocks with four. Friday will be the first meeting against the Fightin’ Indians.
The Lady Wildcats will meet Huston-Tillotson University in nonconference for the first time since 2009. During its time in the Red River Athletic Conference, Wiley College was victorious in 18 of 24 matches against the Lady Rams, including the 2018 RRAC Tournament Championship. Last season the schools split their final RRAC matchups with each team winning on its home court.
The Lady Rams (0-2) fell to Texas Wesleyan University and Evangel University – who are receiving votes in the preseason National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll — at Our Lady of the Lake University’s Alamo City Volleyesta. Huston-Tillotson was held to a (-).060 hitting percentage. YaJanae Patt led the team with seven kills against Texas Wesleyan. Breez Whitehead put up four against Evangel. On defense, Jaalin Roser notched seven digs against Texas Wesleyan. Klaya Jordan put up five against Evangel.