The Wiley College volleyball team will play its first Gulf Coast Athletic Conference match when it travels to Philander Smith College for a 6 p.m. Thursday match in Mims Gymnasium.
Live statistics and video will be available. The links will be listed at wileyathletics.com.
The Lady Wildcats (3-10) are coming off a three-set loss (25-23, 25-23, 25-17) at Texas A&M University-Texarkana on Tuesday. Despite being outscored 27-13 in kills in the first two sets, Wiley College led late in both sets.
In the first set, it trailed 17-14. A kill by Kailie Williams and three attack errors put the Lady Wildcats in front. Two attack errors and a service error increased the advantage to 22-20. The Eagles put down four kills to take the lead for good.
Wiley College led most of the second set. A block by Shayla Arthur and Kailie Williams put it in front 23-21. Two kills, a set error and a receiving error allowed Texas A&M-Texarkana to rally and take a decisive two-game lead.
The Lady Wildcats were outhit .136 to .059 and 43-26 in kills. They also gave up six service aces and made four errors while putting down three aces and benefiting from four service errors by the Eagles. Marissa Neal led the team with eight kills. Kailie Williams followed with seven kills and two aces. Alia Scott surpassed 20 digs for the seventh time this season with 21. Hailie Williams contributed to three blocks with two solo and an assist.
Scott leads the GCAC with 5.51 digs per set and is second with 248 digs. Arthur ranks second in the conference with 0.84 blocks per set. Neal is third in the GCAC with 139 kills and fourth with 2.78 kills per set.
Philander Smith (9-3) is the conference leader – riding a five-match winning streak. It hasn’t played since sweeping Williams Baptist University on September 22. Jordan Johnson is the reigning GCAC Attacker of the Week after putting down 13 kills. Johnson leads the conference with 1.19 blocks per set. Essence Wren won her third Setter of the Week award after tallying 34 assists. She leads the conference with 8.56 assists per set. Lela Collier, who was named Preseason GCAC Player of the Year leads the team with 4.43 digs per set.
The Lady Wildcats and Lady Panthers, who will meet for the first time as conference opponents on Thursday, have faced each other seven times dating back to 2006. Wiley College swept all of them, including three on the road. The teams last met in 2018 at Alumni Gymnasium.
Since 2006, Wiley College is 13-2 in conference openers and 9-2 on the road.