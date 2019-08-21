After winning a share of the 2018 Red River Athletic Conference regular season title and the tournament title, head coach Mike MacNeill wanted to find athletes which will continue the Wiley College volleyball program’s winning tradition.
“We brought in players that have a winning mindset and are proven winners at their respective levels,” MacNeill said. “We want to help this team thrive with the culture in the classroom and on the court.”
The 2019 recruiting class consists of eight student-athletes – five freshmen and three junior college transfers. Six of the eight recruits are from Texas. The other two are from Louisiana.
Freshman outside hitter Marissa Neal played on the Class 5A Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state champion team at All Saints Episcopal of Fort Worth in her junior season in 2017. Kailie Williams earned First Team All-District and Athlete of the Year at Episcopal School of Acadiana in Cade, La. Hailie Williams earned First Team All-District and was selected as an All-Star at Episcopal School of Acadiana. She also ran on the track team which won state all four years. Merritt Elder was a first team All-District selection last season.
With Tsvetelina Bozhanova graduating after last season and six other players deciding to depart, some of the recruiting class will get a chance to make an immediate impact.
“Marissa Neal has stepped up in a large way,” MacNeill said. “Merritt played a key role in defense and serving. Ty Johnson is a spark plug energy-wise and will give our offense a boost.
“Tinoi Martin is battling for one of the outside hitter spots. She has quality swings. She has a high IQ and provides us a mature presence. There is a lot of good things we are seeing from this freshmen class.
“The transfers have provided leadership. We are excited about this group.”
The 2019 recruiting class will join seven returners from last season including Red River Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Conference selection Khrystyna Frank, First Team All-Conference setter Alexia Souza, who has won 10 Setter of the Week awards, and Alia Scott who was an All-Conference Honorable Mention.
2019 Recruiting Class
Ce’Loris Arrington: 5-4 junior setter from Kentucky Christian University; Recorded 417 assists and 317 digs last season.
Merritt Elder: 5-3 freshman defensive specialist/libero from William B. Travis High School in Austin; Earned First Team All-District in 2019 and Second Team All-District in 2018.
Tiyanna Johnson: 5-8 junior middle blocker from McCook College in McCook, Nebraska; Tallied 227 kills and 93 blocks last season. Improved her hitting percentage from .168 to .261.
Kayla Kortz: freshman middle blocker from Seguin High School in Arlington
Tinoi Martin: 5-7 junior outside hitter from Cerro Coso Community College in Ridgecrest, California; Averaged 4.42 kills and 3.66 digs per set. Posted a .281 hitting percentage
Marissa Neal: 5-7 freshman outside hitter from All Saints Episcopal of Fort Worth; Played on the 2017 TAPPS Class 5A state championship team. Earned Class 6A; First Team All-District in 2018.
Hailie Williams: 5-8 freshman right side hitter from Episcopal School in Cade, Louisiana; Earned First Team All-District and was selected to the All-Star Game. Competed on four state champion track and field teams.
Kailie Williams: 5-5 freshman outside hitter from Episcopal School in Cade, Louisiana; Earned First Team All-District and Athlete of the Year in her senior season.