Wiley College Sports Information
OKLAHOMA CITY — The defending Red River Athletic Conference champion Wiley College volleyball team opened the 2019 season with a sweep over Mid-America Christian (Okla.) (25-16, 25-23, 25-15) and a sweep over Southwestern Christian University (Okla.) on the first day of the RRAC/Sooner Athletic Conference Crossover Tournament at Abe Lemons Arena.
“It’s always nice to start the season with two wins,” head coach Mike MacNeill said. “It’s not the wins that excite us, it’s how we got them. We played tough, fearless volleyball.
“Khrystyna Frank and Marissa Neal have stepped up big for us so far. Their volleyball IQ is exceptional and they are improving daily. Alexia Souza did a great job of finding the best hitters and put them in position to succeed.”
Against Mid-America Christian, Frank recorded a double-double with 13 kills and 11 digs.
In the first set, Wiley College recorded eight kills and four errors on 25 attacks for a hitting percentage of .160. Mid-American Christian recorded eight kills with eight errors on 32 attacks for a hitting percentage of .000.
The Lady Wildcats tallied 15 kills and 10 errors on 42 attacks for a .119 hitting percentage. The Evangels tallied seven kills and eight errors in 41 attacks for a (-).240 hitting percentage.
In the final set, Wiley College notched 15 kills and four errors on 28 attacks for a .393 hitting percentage. Mid-America Christian put up nine kills and four errors in 26 attacks for a .192 hitting percentage.
The Lady Wildcats had 38 kills for a .211 hitting percentage. The Evangels had 24 kills for a .004 hitting percentage.
Following Frank with kills was Marissa Neal with eight and Teleza Collier with seven. Elena Hadzhieva led Mid-America Christian with nine.
Alexia Souza assisted on 31 of the Wiley College’s 38 kills. Ryann Hale led the Evangels with 12.
Alia Scott led the Lady Wildcats with 14 digs – an average of 4.6 per set. The team recorded 45. Mid-America Christian recorded 34 and was led by Maegan Plunk with 10.
Wiley College posted 10 block assists and one solo. Tiyanna Johnson and Neal led the team with three block assists. Mid-America Christian racked up eight block assists and four solos. Skylar Brower, Maddie Callicoat and Dianne Walter each tallied two block assists and one solo.
The Lady Wildcats put down two service aces with Merritt Elder and Alexia Souza. Mid-America Christian served up six with Walter responsible for three.
Against Southwestern Christian, Neal had 10 kills, three digs and three aces.
In the first set, Wiley College recorded 11 kills and three errors on 29 attacks for a .276 hitting percentage. Southwestern Christian recorded six kills and nine errors on 27 attacks for a -.111 hitting percentage.
The Lady Wildcats put up 16 kills in the second set with four errors on 46 attacks – resulting in a .261 hitting percentage. The Eagles racked up 13 kills and seven errors on 41 attacks for a .146 hitting percentage.
In the final set, Wiley College tallied 14 kills and five errors on 36 attacks for a .250 hitting percentage. Southwestern Christian put up 14 kills and seven errors on 37 attacks for a .189 hitting percentage.
The Lady Wildcats had 41 kills for a .261 hitting percentage. The Eagles had 33 kills for a .095 hitting percentage.
For the second consecutive match, Frank led the team in kills with 12. Renata Carlos Da Silva had seven in 16 attempts. Cashlyn Munroe led Southwestern Christian with 15.
Souza assisted on 34 of the Lady Wildcats’ 41 kills. Darian Parson’s set up 29 of Southwestern Christian’s 33 kills.
Wiley College recorded 44 digs. Scott led the team for the second consecutive match with 10. Frank followed with eight. The Eagles had 56 digs led by Carly Parks 12. Bayleigh Murphy and Munroe also reached double figures with 11 each.
The Lady Wildcats had 10 block assists. Da Silva led the team with three. The Eagles recorded four block assists with Parsons getting two.
The Lady Wildcats had five service aces led by Neal’s three. Southwestern Christian had three with Parks, Munroe and Damie Morgan.
Wiley College will conclude the RRAC/SAC Crossover Tournament today against Langston University at 9 a.m. and the host Oklahoma City University – which is receiving votes in the Tachikara National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Coaches’ Top 25 poll – at 3 p.m.