The Wiley College women’s basketball team will take the court for the first time in nearly 600 days when it visits Tougaloo College at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Sophomores Kayja Jackson and Kaitlyn Davis are the only returners from the 2019-20 team. Jackson recorded three double-doubles and Davis hit 26 three-pointers. Juniors Parris Rawls and Ikela Green, and freshmen Kiersten Harris, Kali Rydolph-Garrett, and Minnie Miller signed in 2020.
New head coach Meagan Leggett brought in four junior college transfers Jay’lann Myles, Diamond Hawthorne, Alaeh Pressley and Elizabeth Camacho.
“The ladies are still learning each other as well as how to execute what I’m giving them offensively and defensively,” Leggett said. “I’m starting to see some real signs of chemistry, and it’s all starting to click. They’ve definitely bought in and are working hard.”
The Lady Wildcats competed in two scrimmages against Southern University-Shreveport on Monday and Angelina College on Wednesday.
“Our scrimmage against Angelina made us better,” Leggett said. “It revealed some things we are doing well, as well as somethings we need to improve.”
Tougaloo College is coming off a 2-6 season. It’s entering its fourth season under Keith Barnes. Morgan Hunter is the returning leading scorer averaging eight points per game and the returning leading rebounder with 9.1 per game.
Wiley College hasn’t played against Tougaloo College since 2013. It leads the overall series 7-5 and have won the last four.