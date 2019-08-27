Wiley COLLEGE Sports Information
The defending Red River Athletic Conference champion Wiley College volleyball team opens conference play against Paul Quinn College on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Dallas.
The match was originally scheduled for November 2 but was moved due to Paul Quinn having its Homecoming basketball games on the same day.
The Lady Wildcats (3-1) are coming off the RRAC and Sooner Athletic Conference Crossover Tournament where they won three of four matches. Khrystyna Frank led the Lady Wildcats’ attack with 54 kills – earning RRAC Attacker of the Week. Alexia Souza averaged 11.2 assists per set. Tiyanna Johnson was strong on the front row with 12 block assists. Wiley College recorded 161 kills for a .233 hitting percentage. It only allowed its opponents to hit .119.
Paul Quinn College (0-4) returned to varsity status this season and also opened the season at the RRAC/SAC Crossover. It lost all four matches – recording 64 kills for a .024 hitting percentage. Symone Camenar leads the team with 14. Ariel DeVault is the team leader in assists with 29. Nayla Bazile leads the team in blocks with two solos and seven block assists.
