The Wiley College volleyball team hopes to start Red River Athletic Conference play strong as it travels to title contenders Huston-Tillotson University on Friday and Our Lady of the Lake University on Saturday.
Friday’s match will be at 6 p.m. and streamed live on Huston-Tillotson University Athletics Facebook page. Saturday’s match is at 1 p.m. and will have live statistics and live video. The links can be found in the media schedule on the Wiley College Athletic website.
The Lady Wildcats (2-2) are opening conference play on the road for the third consecutive season and 10 of the last 13. They have started conference strong – winning their last 13 conference openers. Friday’s conference opener will be their first match in over two weeks.
Huston-Tillotson University (2-1) joined Wiley College in opting out last season and return two players from its 2019 championship team. It is in its first season under head coach Joelle Mafo. The Lady Rams suffered their first setback against Texas Wesleyan, which is receiving votes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll, on Tuesday. They started their season on September 1 with a victory over the University of St. Thomas-Houston. Following that match it beat National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I school Prairie View A&M.
The Lady Rams are tied for the conference lead in blocks per set (1.54). Kennedy White leads the team with 2.8 kills per set and a .338 hitting percentage. She shares the team lead in blocks with Cierra Harris and Victoria Ratliff at six.
Wiley College leads the series with 18 wins but has fallen in five of the last seven. Its last victory against the Lady Rams was in the 2018 Red River Athletic Conference championship match. Huston-Tillotson won both matches in 2019 – denying Wiley College a repeat of its regular season title.
Against Our Lady of the Lake, the Lady Wildcats trail the series 12-11 but have won four of the last five. The Saints took the last meeting in the 2019 Red River Athletic Conference semifinals which ended Wiley College’s repeat bid for the conference tournament title. Tiyanna Johnson said they are looking to bounce back from those previous setbacks.
“We aren’t the individuals we were then,” Johnson said. “We’ve put in a lot of work since then. We’ve reminded each other that we don’t want to feel the way we felt when we played them last. We will be ready to play them this weekend.”
Head coach Nancy Sikobe isn’t concerned with the past.
“This is a new regime, this is a new time for us, even if we’ve beat them before or they beat us,” Sikobe said. “For me, this is a new season. We are going to focus on putting our right foot forward and doing what we have to do.”
Last season, Our Lady of the Lake claimed its fourth conference title only having to face the University of the Southwest and Jarvis Christian College. It returns 14, entering its third season under the leadership of Scott Mattera.
The Saints (5-2) have won five of their first seven matches. Their two setbacks came against schools currently receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25 poll. They lead the conference in kills per set (12.65), hitting percentage (.194), assists per set (11.77) and digs per set (16.88). Camila Ramirez leads the team with 85 kills for an average of 3.2 per set. Sadie Ballesteros leads in hitting percentage (.343). Tina Trevino is averaging 5.4 digs per set.
The Lady Wildcats lead the conference with 2.3 service aces per set and ranks second in hitting percentage. Olivia Phillip leads the team with 30 kills and is averaging 4.7 assists per set. She also has a team-high 11 aces. Johnson leads the team with a .339 hitting percentage. She shares the team lead in blocks with Phillip and Hailie Williams at four. Merritt Elder is averaging 3.7 digs per set.
Sikobe said consistency will be key.
“We have to focus on our serving and receiving,” Sikobe said. “Both teams have good servers. We need to concentrate on our blocking. If we can block well and serve and receive well, I don’t see a problem because I have faith in my hitters and I have so much faith in our setters.”