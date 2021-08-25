The wait is over.
The Wiley College volleyball team will compete in their first match since November 2019 on Friday when it opens the 2021 season at the Philander Smith Tournament in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The Lady Wildcats will face Jarvis Christian College at 2 p.m. and Langston University (Okla.) at 6 p.m. On Saturday, they will play Rust College (Miss.) at 10 a.m. and close the tournament with Lyon College (Ark.) at 2 p.m. Live statistics will be available for the matches and can be found in the media schedule of the Wiley College Athletic website.
The journey to this point has been a long and tough one for Wiley College. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 season. The program underwent two coaching changes with the last one bringing back Nancy Sikobe as head coach.
“I’m excited for us to play again,” Sikobe said. “It will be a great opportunity to assess how much work the ladies have put in.”
The Lady Wildcats are being considered as contenders for the Red River Athletic Conference championship after being picked fourth in the preseason poll. In 2019, they finished second in the conference and reached the semifinals.
Wiley College has won all 27 matches against Jarvis Christian — which is coming off a 2-18 record last season — with 23 being sweeps. The match will mark the first time it has faced a conference opponent in non-conference play since 2015 when it played the University of St. Thomas-Houston. The Lady Wildcats and Lady Bulldogs also met in the non-conference slate in 2014.
The match against Langston will mark the second time the schools have met since the Lady Lions – who went 3-8 last season — left the conference in 2018. Wiley College has won 13 of 14 matches against Langston, including the last eight.
Saturday’s match against Rust College will mark the first matchup between the two schools. Sikobe won seven matches against the Bearcats – who enter the season on a 30-match losing streak – when she was the head coach at Dillard University. Wiley College has met Lyon College once and came away with a four-set victory in 2009. The Scots are coming off an 8-14 campaign last spring that ended with a trip to the American Midwest Conference quarterfinals.
“They are all good teams,” Sikobe said. “We have what it takes to compete with them. I’m looking forward to very good competition this weekend.”
Returnees
Wiley College expects to put several balls down on the opponents’ side of the net as it returns an experienced group of hitters. Marissa Neal was a Second Team All-Conference selection with 157 kills in 2019. She led the team with 31 service aces. Kailie Williams was also a second-team selection with 131 kills – an average of 2.3 per set. Right-side hitter Hailie Williams was an All-Conference honorable mention with 66 kills.
The Lady Wildcats return 2019 First Team All-Conference selection Tiyanna Johnson in the middle. She contributed to 90 blocks last season with nine solo. Johnson added 122 kills and posted a .242 hitting percentage. Johnson also contributed 21 service aces.
Wiley College returns All-Conference honorable mention Merritt Elder. In her freshman season, she recorded 231 digs and had eight matches in double-figures. Elder was a key part of the serving game with 20 aces.
“I’m grateful to have players with experience,” Sikobe said. “My incoming freshmen Kya Gray and Alek-Wek Raphael are bringing in good experience too from playing club volleyball. With the help of the returning students, they’ve made the new students feel comfortable.”
Newcomers
Sikobe brought in seven players and three signed in 2020. Wiley College is suiting up nine freshmen which is the most in program history dating back to 2007. Raphael and Jordan Dansby should provide extra depth for our hitters. Defensive specialists Fatima Ortega and Makayla Byrd will look for playing time in the back row. Gray, Tori Mitchell and Shayla Arthur will look to help Johnson in the middle.
“Makayla is a leader,” Sikobe said. “She is verbal and encourages her teammates and tells them where to hit. She makes good passes. She’s a team player and is all over the back row.
The Lady Wildcats will have three freshmen setters LeAndria Jackson, Janae Hoyle and Olivia Phillip, who will set up the attack.