The Wiley College volleyball team will begin the 2022 season at Mid-America Christian University and University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma Cruisin’ Classic Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats open the classic at 2 p.m. Friday against co-host Mid-America Christian University. That match will be followed against Oklahoma City University. On Saturday, they will play Oklahoma Wesleyan University and co-host Science & Arts at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Chickasha High School. Live statistics and video will be available for all four matches.
Wiley College returns an experienced team with eight playing in 2021. Marissa Neal earned Second Team All-Conference and a spot on the Red River Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team. She led the team with 149 kills, an average of 2.53 kills per set. Hailie Williams was a Second Team All-Conference and finished second on the team with 136 kills with an average of 2.23 kills per set. Kailie Williams is entering her third season and recorded 97 kills last year. Makayla Byrd enters her senior season after recording 75 digs in 59 sets.
Alia Scott, who helped the Lady Wildcats win the 2018 Red River Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles, is returning. She earned Second Team All-Conference in 2019. Head coach Nancy Sikobe rounded out the roster with the addition of three recruits – freshmen Madison Brown, Alyssa Fulton and Maya Damijo.
Mid-America Christian went 30-9 last season and finished fourth in the Sooner Athletic Conference with a 15-5 conference record. The Evangels finished the season as national runner-up in the National Christian College Athletic Association National Championship.
Vanessa Moreira is the leading returning hitter with 262 kills. Lena Stockhammer recorded 1,388 assists. Maegan Plunk tallied 738 digs. Wiley College won its previous three matches against the Evangels with their most recent meeting occurring in 2019.
Oklahoma City University (18-10, 16-4 SAC) finished third in the conference. Catelyn Vargas is the Stars’ top returning hitter with 247 kills, an average of 2.52 per set. Oklahoma City will be looking for a new setter after Sophia Salak graduated after putting up 1,058 assists. Ruby Kelley is the top returning blocker with 53. The Lady Wildcats and Stars have met three times dating back to 2010. Wiley College fell in the last two with the most recent match occurring in 2019.
Oklahoma Wesleyan (15-12, 7-5 KCAC) finished sixth in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and advanced to the quarterfinals. Lauren McKinney led the Eagles in kills with 260. Addie Mathias was the top setter with 340 assists. Kourtney Kelley posted 192 digs. Maddy McKinney led the team in blocks. The Lady Wildcats have won five matches against the Eagles with the last coming in 2018.
Science & Arts (14-18, 6-14 SAC) finished seventh in the Sooner Athletic Conference. Lariah Allen led the team with 253 kills and 320 digs. Samantha Perez and Madison Garcia split setter duties last season. Perez tallied 488 assists and Garcia put up 400. Perez is the top returning blocker with 48 total blocks.