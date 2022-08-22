The Wiley College Volleyball team opened the season by playing four matches at Mid-America Christian University and the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma Cruisin’ Classic Friday and Saturday.
Friday
MID-AMERICA CHRISTIAN 3, WILEY 1 (25-11, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23): Against Mid-America Christian, Wiley College only got four kills in the first set and gave up 13. It bounced back in the second set with 10 kills on 27 attempts and forced Mid-America Christian into seven attack errors. The Lady Wildcats were out-hit in the third set .226 to .107, putting down nine kills and giving up 14.
The fourth set was a back-and-forth battle. Shayla Arthur and Jordan Dansby got kills to put the Lady Wildcats in front 18-16. Three kills allowed MACU to regain the lead. Arthur got two kills and teamed up with Kailie Williams on a block to put Wiley College within two points of sending the match to a fifth set. A kill, block and ace gave the lead back to the Evangels. A set error sealed the match.
Marissa Neal led Wiley College with 14 kills in 29 attempts. Hailie Williams recorded a double-double with 12 kills and 18 assists. Arthur tallied six kills and six block assists. Scott led the team with 19 digs. Kailie Williams notched two of the Lady Wildcats’ four service aces.
OKLAHOMA CITY 3, WILEY 0 (25-8, 25-20, 25-18): The Lady Wildcats were out-hit by Oklahoma City .232 to .077 and 35-23 in kills. They only held brief leads in the second and third sets.
Hailie Williams led the team with eight kills on 24 attempts. She also contributed five assists and two aces. Arthur tallied seven kills. Maya Damijo notched nine assists. Scott led Wiley College with 13 digs. Dansby added two block assists.
Saturday
OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN 3, WILEY 0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-21): The Lady Wildcats were out-hit .271 to .096 and 49-27 in kills. They only led at the beginning of the first set. Hailie Williams led the team with nine kills and contributed 11 assists. Neal followed with eight kills. Scott recorded a team-high 17 digs. Damijo added 13 assists and two aces. Arthur tallied two block assists.
SCIENCE & ARTS 3, WILEY 1 (25-23, 25-14, 14-25, 25-21): Wiley College led throughout the first set but were unable to finish. Two kills and an error allowed Science & Arts to rally. The Lady Wildcats struggled with hitting in the second set, recording four kills and 11 attack errors.
Needing to win to extend the match, the Lady Wildcats had their best hitting performance. They put down 12 kills in 36 attempts for a .278 hitting percentage while holding Science and Arts to a .095 hitting percentage on 10 kills and six attack errors.
The Lady Wildcats led most of the fourth set. Three errors late in the set swung the momentum to Science & Arts and Wiley College was unable to regain it.
Neal recorded a career-high with 19 kills and 16 digs for her first double-double of the season and fifth in her career. Hailie Williams picked up her second double-double with 13 assists and 10 digs. She also contributed three service aces. Alia Scott had her most productive defensive game with 23 digs. Makayla Byrd made her first start of the season and notched a career-high 13 digs. Maya Damijo equaled her career-best of 15 assists. Jordan Dansby led the team with four block assists.
The Lady Wildcats open their home schedule on August 27 against first-year program Texas A&M University-Texarkana.