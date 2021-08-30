LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Playing in its first matches in nearly two years, the Wiley College volleyball team made an unforgettable return with a sweep over Jarvis Christian College (25-15, 25-18, 25-20) and pulling out a five-set win over Langston University (Okla.) (25-16, 15-25, 25-21, 10-25, 15-12) on the first day of the Philander Smith Classic on Friday.
This is the third straight season that the Lady Wildcats have opened with consecutive victories.
Eight freshmen made their collegiate debut against Jarvis Christian College. Olivia Phillip put up 17 assists, seven digs and six service aces. Kya Gray contributed six kills with a .308 attack percentage while adding four digs. LeAndria Jackson added four assists, three digs and an ace. Shayla Arthur tallied two kills and a dig in two sets. Jordan Dansby played two sets – putting up a kill and a dig. Janae Hoyle racked up five digs, three assists and an ace in one set. Fatima Ortega added three digs in one set. Tori Mitchell played a set.
Kailie Williams led the attack with nine of Wiley College’s 34 kills. She is one of 11 players that recorded a kill. Defensively, Makayla Byrd led the squad with nine digs. Phillip picked up the team’s only block.
The Lady Wildcats (2-0) out-hit the Lady Bulldogs .189 to .009. They dominated the serve-and-pass game with 11 aces to four. Wiley College benefited from five service errors, two set errors and a blocking error by Jarvis Christian.
Against Langston (1-1), Phillip followed her impressive debut with a triple-double – 12 kills, 16 assists and 14 digs. It’s the first triple-double by a Lady Wildcat since 2008 when Darly Castillo accomplished the feat in the Red River Athletic Conference championship match.
“She played exceptional today with the help of her teammates,” head coach Nancy Sikobe said. “Her confidence has started showing. I believe with more work she is going to be unstoppable.”
Kailie Williams also reached double figures in kills with 10 and added six digs and four aces. Merritt Elder led the team defensively with 27 digs. She added six assists and two aces. Byrd hit double digits with 11 digs. Jackson contributed to an attack that produced 49 kills with 15 assists.
“I’m so proud of this team for pulling it together, especially in this last match,” Sikobe said. “At the end, we were disciplined in our positions and it helped us win. We still have some work to do but I’m optimistic.”
The Lady Wildcats concluded the Classic on Saturday with a three-set loss to Lyon College (Ark.) (27-25, 25-22, 28-26) and a four-set defeat against Southwestern Christian University (Okla.) (25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17).
Against Lyon College, Johnson and Phillip shared the team lead with eight kills. Phillip added 16 assists and seven digs while Johnson contributed a block assist. Arthur made her first career start contributing a solo block, a block assist and a kill. In two sets, Jackson added 13 assists and three digs. Elder led the team with eight digs.
In the match against Southwestern Christian, Marissa Neal led the Lady Wildcats with 13 kills – which tied a career-high. She added seven digs. Johnson also matched her career-high with 11 kills and led the team with two block assists. For the third straight match, Elder led the squad with 17 digs and seven service aces. Phillip set a new career-high with 22 assists.
The Lady Wildcats will play an exhibition match at LeTourneau University at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.