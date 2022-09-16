The Wiley College volleyball team put an end to its three-match losing streak, as it rallied to defeat Paul Quinn College in five sets (15-25, 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 15-12) Thursday in Alumni Gymnasium.
The victory was the third five-set win by the Lady Wildcats who improved to 2-1 at home. They out-hit Paul Quinn College .091 to .036 and 48-45 in kills. Wiley College was strong on the block sending away 14 attacks. It put down six aces.
“We could have performed better, if we were more focused in the fourth set,” head coach Nancy Sikobe said. “We led 7-1 and allowed them to come back. We just need to be more focused and learn how to finish.”
The Lady Wildcats (3-8) trailed most of the first set. They only scored four kills and made 10 attack errors. Five of those errors allowed Paul Quinn to take control with a six-point run.
In the second set, Wiley College had its best hitting performance with 13 kills in 28 attempts. After falling behind early, Marissa Neal recorded a kill, and Kailie Williams notched a kill and an ace to put Wiley College in front. Paul Quinn closed the gap to two. Kills by Williams and Shayla Arthur opened the lead to seven. A block by Kia Robertson helped seal the set for the Lady Wildcats.
Paul Quinn (0-7) built a seven-point lead in the third set. Three attack errors, kills by Kailie Williams and Kia Robertson, who also teamed up with Madison Brown on a block cut the margin to one. Neal gave Wiley College its first lead in the set with a kill. Shayla Arthur recorded a solo block and block assist and Hailie Williams tallied a kill and a block assist to put the Lady Wildcats up by four, as it moved to one win from clinching the match.
Wiley College started the fourth set strong. Kills by Brown, Neal, Robertson and Hailie Williams put it up by six. The Lady Wildcats had three attacks blocked, gave up an ace and three kills, which allowed Paul Quinn to go on a nine-point run. Wiley College pulled within one on two kills by Kailie Williams. Two kills by the Lady Tigers tied the match.
In the fifth set, the Lady Wildcats trailed early. When both teams switched sides the momentum shifted Kailie Williams got a kill and Brown and Robertson teamed up for a pair of blocks to tie the set at eight. Wiley College took the lead on a pair of attack errors. Arthur clinched the match with a kill.
Neal led the Lady Wildcats with 13 kills and posted a career-high 17 digs for her fourth double-double. She also added three aces.
“Marissa is playing how I expect her to play,” Sikobe said. “I hope she continues being healthy and continues performing.”
LeAndria Jackson posted her second double-double with 21 assists and 12 digs. Maya Damijo added 21 assists and four digs. Kailie Williams was a kill shy of a double-double with nine kills and 10 digs. Makayla Byrd played libero for the first time and tallied a career-high 22 digs.
“She stepped up big,” Sikobe said. “She delivered especially in serve-receive. I was happy with how she played. Maybe she’ll continue playing libero.”
Arthur put up seven kills and a career-high nine blocks with seven solo. Brown put up a career-high four kills and three block assists. Robertson notched a career-high four kills and five blocks.
The Lady Wildcats will go back on the road to face No. 24 Texas Wesleyan on Tuesday.