Playing in front of their home fans for the first time in nearly three years, the Wiley College volleyball team rallied to pull out a five-set victory over Texas A&M University-Texarkana Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium.
“I want to thank the Wiley College administration for allowing us to bring fans to the game,” head coach Nancy Sikobe said. “With this being the first home game, I’m happy we were able to get the win. All glory goes to God.”
The Lady Wildcats (1-4) faced a must-win after dropping the second and third sets. With the fourth set tied at 10, a pair of set errors by Texas A&M-Texarkana gave Wiley College the lead. A kill by Hailie Williams and a service ace by Marissa Neal increased the lead to five. Hailie and Kailie Williams got kills to even the match.
“We didn’t quit,” Hailie Williams said. “We trusted our coach and our teammates and we came out with a win.”
In the deciding set, Kailie Williams had three kills and teamed up with Shayla Arthur on a block, Marissa Neal had two kills which put Wiley College up by two. Kailie Williams’ final two kills sealed the match. It was the first time the Lady Wildcats overcame a 2-1 deficit since defeating Alcorn State University in October 2017.
Wiley College overcame a sluggish start to claim the first set. Trailing by four, kills by Hailie Williams and Jordan Dansby cut the deficit to one. An ace by Alia Scott tied the set at 18. Texarkana made two attack errors and two set errors. Kills by Hailie and Kailie Williams helped the Lady Wildcats win the first set for the first time this season.
Hailie Williams led the team with a season-high 16 kills while adding two block assists. Kailie Williams also put up a season-best 14 kills on 26 attempts. She contributed two service aces and two block assists. Maya Damijo set a new career-high with 24 assists and was two digs shy of her first career double-double with eight. LeAndria Jackson added 16 assists. For the fifth time this season, Alia Scott recorded double-digit digs with 18 and put down two service aces. Arthur contributed six blocks with four solo and two assists. She also tallied eight kills in 18 attack attempts.
The Lady Wildcats will travel to the Lyon College Highlander Invitational on Friday. They will face the host Lyon College at 5:30 p.m. and Haskell University of Indian Nations at 8 p.m. On Saturday, Wiley College will wrap the invitational against former Red River Athletic Conference opponent Huston-Tillotson University at 12:30 p.m.