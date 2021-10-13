The Wiley College volleyball team will resume Red River Athletic Conference play with a pair of home matches as it faces Our Lady of the Lake University at 6 p.m. Friday and Huston-Tillotson University at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
No spectators will be admitted. Both matches can be viewed on the Wiley Athletics YouTube Channel. Live statistics will be available for Saturday’s match.
The Lady Wildcats played at Southwestern Assemblies of God University on Tuesday. They are looking to even the season series against both teams. Wiley College fell in straight sets against Our Lady of the Lake on September 18 despite leading late in the first two sets. It will look to improve on the attack, as it hit .081 while allowing the Saints to hit .245. The Lady Wildcats dominated on the block sending away 11 attacks. Shayla Arthur and Marissa Neal each had six block assists in that match.
Wiley College fell in four sets at Huston-Tillotson University on September 17. It will also look to improve upon its .065 hitting percentage. The Lady Wildcats served better than the Lady Rams with 10 aces while only giving up seven and benefiting from 21 service errors. Merritt Elder recorded three aces in the match.
Entering this week’s matches, the Lady Wildcats are tied for sixth with Louisiana College in the conference standings. They trail Jarvis Christian by a half match. The Saints, who are receiving votes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll, lead the conference with a 6-0 record. Huston-Tillotson is fourth with a 4-2 record and trails Xavier University of Louisiana and Southwest by a match for second.