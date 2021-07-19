After a year hiatus, Wiley College volleyball returns to the court with an 18-match 2021 schedule which features five at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Lady Wildcats will compete in two scrimmages at Richland College on Aug. 20 and at Tyler Junior College on Aug. 24. The season opener on Aug. 27 against Jarvis Christian College in the Philander Smith Tournament will mark Wiley College’s first contest since November 2019 and the return of Nancy Sikobe as head coach.
It will also face Langston University (Okla.), Rust College (Miss.) and Lyon College (Ark.) in the tournament.
On Sept. 7, the Lady Wildcats will play their first match in Alumni Gymnasium since October 2019 when they host Rust College. The other four home matches will be against Red River Athletic Conference schools. Paul Quinn visits on Oct. 2. The match against Our Lady of the Lake University on Oct. 15 will be a Pink Out to support breast cancer awareness. Huston-Tillotson University visits on Oct. 16.
Senior Day will be on Oct. 30 against the University of the Southwest.
For the first time since 2014, the Red River Athletic Conference will be split into two divisions. Wiley College will be in the West Division with the defending conference champion Our Lady of the Lake, Huston-Tillotson, Paul Quinn and Southwest. It will play those schools twice. Jarvis Christian College, Texas College and Red River Athletic Conference newcomers Louisiana College and Xavier University will make up the East Division.
Wiley College will play those schools in two round up tournaments. On Sept. 24-25 at Xavier University, it will face Louisiana College and Xavier. The Lady Wildcats faced both schools at a neutral site in 2019, prevailing in straight sets over Louisiana College and falling in four against Xavier.
On Oct. 22-23 at Paul Quinn College, the Lady Wildcats will face Texas College and Jarvis Christian College. The 2021 Red River Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship will be Nov. 12-13 at a venue to be determined.
In 2019, the Lady Wildcats finished 17-11 and second in the Red River Athletic Conference. They return five players which earned All-Conference recognition – Merritt Elder, Tiyanna Johnson, Marissa Neal, Hailie Williams and Kailie Williams.
The full schedule is available at wileyathletics.com.