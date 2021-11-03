The Wiley College Volleyball team will play its final home match against Southwestern Assemblies of God University at 6 p.m. Thursday and will conclude the regular season at Paul Quinn College at 6 p.m. Friday.
Thursday’s match can be viewed on the Wiley Athletics YouTube channel and heard on 91.1 KBWC FM in the Marshall city limits or on the RadioApp. Live statistics will be available and the link will be listed in the media schedule on the Wiley College Athletics website.
The Lady Wildcats (7-8, 5-6) are coming off a sweep over the University of the Southwest, which clinched a spot in the 2021 Red River Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship. Hailie Williams, LeAndria Jackson and Merritt Elder were honored as RRAC Players of the Week for their performances. Wiley College can secure the fifth seed with a victory on Friday or if Louisiana College loses to Xavier University of Louisiana.
Southwestern Assemblies of God University was receiving votes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll. The Lions (21-8, 14-5) are ranked third in the Sooner Athletic Conference. They have won three of their last four matches. Ava Myers and Alexis Mealer led the team in kills with 329 and 327, respectively. Riley Burcham averages 10.36 assists per set. Tessa Glick leads the team with 4.24 digs per set. Emma Tompkins is SAGU’s top blocker with 1.14 per set.
Paul Quinn College (7-20, 2-9) concludes the season on Friday. Wiley College swept the Lady Tigers at Alumni Gymnasium on October 9. It held them to a (-).110 hitting percentage.