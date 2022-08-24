The Wiley College volleyball team will play its first match at Alumni Gymnasium in the 2022 season against first-year program Texas A&M University-Texarkana at 1 p.m. Saturday.
For the first time in nearly three years, the Lady Wildcats will play in front of a crowd as Wiley College is opening games up for attendance. Spectators must wear masks and social distance from others. The last match Wiley College played in front of a crowd was against Alcorn State University on October 29, 2019.
Live statistics and video will be available.
The Lady Wildcats are coming off playing four matches in the Mid-America Christian University and University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma Cruisin’ Classic on August 19 and 20. Wiley College came up short in all four matches. It was two points from forcing a deciding fifth set against Mid-America Christian and four points against Science & Arts of Oklahoma.
“I told my players that we need to get better every match,” head coach Nancy Sikobe said. “We were working on team chemistry. It showed during the matches. We didn’t play well in the first sets but we got better. Everyone wants to win but I thought it was a good experience for my team in terms of growth.”
Marissa Neal recorded 44 kills in four matches and notched a double-double against Science & Arts with 19 kills and 16 digs. Hailie Williams, who set for the first time in her career, tallied two doubles with 12 kills and 18 assists against Mid-America Christian and 13 assists and 10 digs against Science & Arts. Alia Scott recorded double-digit digs in all four matches and averaged 5.14 per set.
Texas A&M University-Texarkana (2-2) played its first four matches in program history at Oklahoma Panhandle State University’s Aggie Classic. After falling to Avila University and Friends University, the Eagles picked up their first program wins against Bethany College and Baker University. Sikobe said her team’s preparation will be the same.
“We’re going in hoping to play the best we can,” Sikobe said. “We’re going to play our kind of volleyball. We don’t know anything about Texarkana. We’re just going in playing like it’s any team we’ve ever played. I expect them to give us good competition. We’re just going to play one point at a time.”