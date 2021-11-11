The Wiley College volleyball team looks to extend its season when it faces the University of the Southwest in the first round of the 2021 Red River Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of the Lake University Mabee Gymnasium.
Live video and statistics will be available for all matches. The links can be found in the media schedule on the Wiley College Athletics website.
The Lady Wildcats (7-10) split their matches with the Mustangs – falling in five sets on the road despite holding a 2-1 advantage on October 9 and sweeping them at home on October 30. In the victory, they out-hit the Mustangs .208 to .063. Wiley College blocked nine attacks by Southwest.
Hailie Williams recorded 12 kills in the second match against Southwest. In her last five matches, she put down 63 kills and hit .439. She ranks sixth in the Red River Athletic Conference with a .213 hitting percentage. Shayla Arthur ranks fourth in the conference with 0.73 blocks per set. She has turned away 12 attacks in her last five matches.
Southwest (9-17) lost its last three matches and three of its last four conference matches. Alexia Esparza ranks fourth in the conference with 2.84 kills per set. She has double-digit kills in four of the last five matches, including 15 against Wiley College on October 30. Autumn Lopez has tallied double-digit digs in the last nine matches, including two with over 20. Gabriela Tapia leads the conference in service aces per set. She put down three in the last match against Wiley College.
The winner of this match will face the regular season champion Xavier University of Louisiana in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Friday. In the other half of the bracket, third seed Huston-Tillotson University faces sixth seed Jarvis Christian College. The winner will face second seed Our Lady of the Lake University. The championship will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday.