Head volleyball coach Nancy Sikobe is pleased to announce the signing of Fatima Ortega a freshman libero and defensive specialist from Detroit, and Kya Gray, a middle blocker, right side hitter from Carrollton.
Ortega played at Cass Technical High School and led it to district titles in 2019 and 2020. Her team reached the regional final in 2019 and the city championship in 2020.
“Fatima is a team leader,” Sikobe said. “She is vocal. She has so much energy. She is very positive and I see her being a good fit.”
Volleyball and the College’s academic programs appealed to Ortega. She is still deciding on her major.
Gray played at Hebron High School and played club volleyball the past three years at Dallas Premier. She is eager about starting college.
“It will be a new beginning for me,” Gray said. “It will be an opportunity to make new friends and memories. Wiley College will be my home away from home with plenty of opportunities to offer.”
She plans on majoring in biology and earning a minor in education. Along with volleyball, Gray enjoys watching TV, playing cards and dominos. She enjoys listening to hip-hop and R&B and her favorite food is chicken alfredo pasta. Gray is a fan of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
“Kya is a solid blocker,” Sikobe said. “She is a vocal team leader which will help us in the middle.”
The addition of Ortega and Gray boosts the Lady Wildcats’ roster which returns six athletes including Ty Johnson, Marissa Neal, Kailie Williams, Merritt Elder and Hailie Williams who earned All-Conference recognition in 2019.