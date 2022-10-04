The Lady Wildcats (4-12, 1-2 GCAC) settled for a split in their first Gulf Coast Athletic Conference pod.
They swept Tougaloo College but fell in three sets against Fisk University. Hailie Williams put down 21 kills in the two matches.
LeAndria Jackson tallied 46 assists. Shayla Arthur recorded 26 digs and two blocks. The Lady Wildcats had their best hitting performance of the season against Tougaloo College with 36 kills in 80 attempts for a .313 attack percentage. Wiley College is 2-1 at Alumni Gymnasium this season.
The Ladies have dropped their first seven Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference matches. They hit .097 in those matches. Elizabeth Canady put down 39 kills in four matches last week. Jaylin St. Martin followed with 25. Rachel Demerjian recorded 40 assists in three matches last week. Meadow Smith tallied 74 assists in four matches. Jaycie Proctor racked up 60 digs. Liz Lowe had six blocks (2-4).
Wednesday will be the fifth meeting between the two schools and first at Alumni Gymnasium since 2014. The teams met on Sept. 13 in Shreveport with the Lady Wildcats falling in three sets, after winning the previous three matchups. Lowe had 10 kills and contributed six blocks (1-5). St. Martin and Susi Curtis put up seven kills and three block assists.
After Wednesday’s match, Wiley College will resume Gulf Coast Athletic Conference play on Saturday at Oakwood University (Ala.). It play Rust College on Sunday.
ARTHUR HONORED
Wiley College volleyball player Shayla Arthur was selected as the top defensive player of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, winning Defender of the Week for September 26-October 2.
Arthur led the team defensively all week with 41 digs and seven blocks. She recorded her first career double-double with 15 kills and 15 digs against Philander Smith College on Thursday. In Saturday’s victory over Tougaloo College, she contributed 11 digs. Arthur finished the week by equaling her career-high with 15 digs against Fisk University.
Through 16 matches, Arthur is ranked second in the conference with 47 blocks and 0.77 blocks per set. This award gives Wiley College four for the season. Marissa Neal won Attacker of the Week for August 29-September 4 and September 12-18. Alia Scott won Defender of the Week for August 29-September 4.