On the day it honored its senior captain Tiyanna Johnson, the Wiley College volleyball team swept the University of the Southwest (25-21, 27-25, 25-19) on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium.
With the victory, the Lady Wildcats evened the series with the Mustangs and solidified its postseason chances as they continue to hold fifth place in the Red River Athletic Conference standings.
In her final home conference match, Johnson contributed seven kills, two solo blocks and three block assists with her family watching.
The Lady Wildcats (7-8, 5-6) were edged in kills 35-34 but held the advantage in attack percentage .208 to .063. For the second consecutive match, Hailie Williams led the team with 12 kills. Seven came in the third set, including the match clincher. LeAndria Jackson recorded 32 assists and was one dig shy of her third double-double. The Lady Wildcats tallied five aces with Williams recording two.
Defensively, Wiley College was stronger on the block with nine to Southwest’s five. Williams equaled Johnson’s total. The Lady Wildcats out-dug the Mustangs 60-49. Merritt Elder tallied 19 for her 11th match with double-digit digs.
The Lady Wildcats edged Southwest in the first set. Four errors helped secure the first set. Johnson had two kills, two solo blocks and two block assists.
Wiley College trailed by as many as six in the second set. Three kills by Alek-Wek Raphael and kills by Hailie Williams and Johnson put the Lady Wildcats ahead. Wiley College was in position to claim set point but two errors helped Southwest extend the set. An attack error and a block by Williams secured the second set.
Williams recorded three kills to put the Lady Wildcats up by four in the third set. She scored the last three kills to finish the match.
RRAC Honors
After clinching a spot in the 2021 Red River Athletic Volleyball Championship with a sweep over postseason-bound University of the Southwest, Wiley College volleyball players Hailie Williams, LeAndria Jackson and Merritt Elder won the Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week Awards.
Williams won Attacker of the Week after leading the Lady Wildcats in kills, aces and blocks.
Jackson took Setter of the Week averaging 10.7 assists per set. With nine digs, she was one shy of her third double-double.
Elder earned Defender of the Week for her 19 digs against Southwest. It was her 11th match with double-digit digs. She averaged 6.3 per set and led a defense that dug 60 attacks by the Mustangs.
The Lady Wildcats close out the regular season with a home non-conference match against Southwestern Assemblies of God University and travel to Paul Quinn College on Friday for their final conference match.