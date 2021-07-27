The Wiley College volleyball team is back on the court.
For the first time since spring 2020, the Lady Wildcats held their first practices of the 2021 season in Pemberton Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The team spent the morning participating in conditioning exercises. In the afternoon, it worked on skill drills, allowing some players to touch a volleyball for the first time since their last 2020 spring workout before the coronavirus pandemic.
“It feels good to be back since it has been over a year,” Tiyanna Johnson said. “We got a lot of new women. Getting to meet each other, and being able to play and work out has been amazing.”
Johnson, who earned First Team All-Conference in 2019, is one of five returning players joining Merritt Elder, Marissa Neal and Hailie and Kailie Williams. They are getting acquainted with their new teammates which signed the past two seasons. Alek-Wek Raphael said she is looking up to her veteran teammates.
“They want to work hard and are pushing me because they’ve been here longer,” Raphael said. “They push me to be the best and we are all helping each other be the best players we can be.”
The COVID-19 pandemic was not the only challenge the Lady Wildcats have faced since the 2019 season ended. They underwent two coaching changes and didn’t have a coach for the spring 2020 and most of the spring 2021 semesters.
Now, a familiar face is leading the Lady Wildcats – Nancy Sikobe – who led the Lady Wildcats to 121 victories from 2009-14. Though she is dealing with the challenges the pandemic brought on the program, she is confident in her players.
“Most of the returners haven’t been able to work out with the campus being closed for a whole year. Most of the freshmen played club volleyball well into the summer. It can show but if they put in the same effort they did today, we will be in good shape by the time we start playing.”
The Lady Wildcats will have two scrimmages at Richland College on Aug. 20 and Tyler Junior College on Aug. 24 before opening the 2021 season at the Philander Smith Tournament.