The Wiley College volleyball team will begin a stretch of six consecutive matches played away from Alumni Gymnasium when it travels to Centenary College of Louisiana for a 6 p.m. match on Tuesday inside the Gold Dome.
Live statistics and video will be available.
The Lady Wildcats (2-7) are coming off a three-set home loss against No. 21 Texas Wesleyan University on September 6. They only recorded 24 kills and hit .024. Kailie Williams led the team with eight kills. Alia Scott recorded her fourth consecutive match with 20 or more digs at 21. Shayla Arthur led the Lady Wildcats with five blocks (1-4).
Wiley College is looking to snap a seven-match road losing streak which dates back to last season. Its last road victory was against the University of the Southwest in November 2019.
Tuesday’s match will be Wiley College’s first against a National Collegiate Athletic Association school since playing Alcorn State University on October 29, 2019. It played an exhibition match against LeTourneau University last season. Centenary competes in NCAA Division III.
The Ladies (4-4) enter the match winning four of their last five. They are coming off a 2-1 weekend at the Millsaps Tournament. Centenary is averaging 10.57 kills per set and is led by Jaylin St. Martin who has 54 kills in seven matches. She put up 21 kills in the tournament. Liz Lowe and Caroline Richmond follow with 50 and 48 kills, respectively. Meadow Smith is the team’s primary setter with 145 assists and 6.59 per set. She also leads the team with 10 service aces.
Defensively, Jaycie Proctor leads the Ladies with 138 digs – averaging 5.75 per set. She had 50 at the Millsaps Tournament. Jordan Wheeler is the top blocker with 14 (2-12). Susi Curtis, Lowe and St. Martin follow with 11 each.
The Lady Wildcats and Ladies have met three times with Wiley College sweeping all of them. Tuesday will mark the first time the Lady Wildcats have played in the Gold Dome since 2012. The teams last met in 2018 at a tri-match at East Texas Baptist University.
After Tuesday’s match, Wiley College will travel to No. 21 Texas Wesleyan University on September 20.