The Wiley College volleyball team will travel to Southwestern Assemblies of God University (Texas) for a nonconference match at 1 p.m. today.
The match will mark the twenty-second meeting between the two programs. The Lady Wildcats have won 12 matches but lost of four of the last five. This will be the teams’ first meeting since the 2017 season opener – which was head coach Mike MacNeill’s first match with Wiley College.
This will be the Lady Wildcats’ fifth match against a Sooner Athletic Conference school and second against a team receiving votes in the Tachikara National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Coaches’ Top 25 poll.
Wiley College (4-1, 1-0 RRAC) is coming off a sweep at Paul Quinn College in its Red River Athletic Conference opener. It was its fourth sweep of the season.
SAGU (5-3) split four matches at the Bellevue Tournament with victories over the No. 20 University of Jamestown (N.D.) and College of St. Mary (Neb.) and losses to Doane (Neb.) and No. 22 Bellevue (Neb.). Ava Myers leads SAGU with 108 kills for an average of 3.38 per set. Sophia Ivy is the Lady Lions’ top setter with 311 assists – an average of 9.7 per set. Brittany Stallaby leads the team with 124 digs. Madeleine Hartline is the top blocker with 26 block assists and three solos.
The Lady Wildcats will continue their road trip on Sept. 9 at Dillard University.