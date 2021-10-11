The Wiley College volleyball team will head to Waxahachie, Texas, to face Southwestern Assemblies of God University at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Live statistics will be available and the link will be listed in the media schedule on the Wiley Athletics website. This match will be the last nonconference match for Wiley College.
The Lady Wildcats (4-6) are coming off a five-set loss at the University of the Southwest on Saturday. It was the first match they lost when leading after three sets. Marissa Neal recorded her fourth double-digit kill match with a career-high 17. The Lady Wildcats lead the overall series with SAGU 12-10 but have lost five of the last six.
The Lions (15-6) are receiving votes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll. They split their matches last week with a sweep over Southwestern Christian University and a four-set loss against Oklahoma City University.
Alexis Mealer leads SAGU with 239 kills for an average of 3.62 per set. Jancee Akers is the team’s most efficient hitter with a .292 hitting percentage. Riley Burcham is the team’s primary setter with 797 assists. Ava Myers leads the Lions with 33 service aces.
Defensively, Tessa Glick leads SAGU with 292 digs. Emma Thompkins is the top blocker with 11 solo and 80 assists.
After Tuesday’s match, the Lady Wildcats will return home and resume Red River Athletic Conference play against Our Lady of the Lake University on Friday and Huston-Tillotson University on Saturday.