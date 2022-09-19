The Wiley College volleyball team will hit the road to rematch against No. 24 Texas Wesleyan University at 6 p.m. Tuesday inside the Sid Richardson Center.
The match will begin a stretch of five straight away from Alumni Gymnasium. Live statistics and video will be available.
The teams last met on September 6 with the Lady Wildcats falling in three sets at home. They were held to a .024 hitting percentage – recording 24 kills on 125 attempts. Kailie Williams led the team with eight kills. Wiley College held the Rams to a .156 hitting percentage and turned away 10 attacks. Shayla Arthur contributed five blocks (1-4).
“We’re going to sharpen the areas we didn’t perform well in the first match,” head coach Nancy Sikobe said. “We were right there, we just couldn’t finish. I know if we push harder and reduce errors, we can give ourselves a better chance.”
On Thursday, the Lady Wildcats (3-8) ended their three match losing streak with a five-set victory over Paul Quinn College. They held the Lady Tigers to a .036 hitting percentage and blocked 14 attacks. Shayla Arthur contributed to nine with seven solo and two assists. Marissa Neal recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 13 kills and a career-high 17 digs. In her first match at libero, Makayla Byrd put up 22 digs.
The Rams (11-2) extended their winning streak to seven with sweeps over University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma and Mid-America Christian University. They have swept their last seven and are ranked No. 24 in the NAIA Top 25 poll. Kendal King had 15 kills in the victory over Mid-America Christian. Lauran Richards followed with 11. Andrea Malek had 23 digs and Malia Linton recorded three blocks. Against Science and Arts, Sydney Charloton and King led the team with 10 kills each. In the September 6 match at Alumni Gymnasium, Linton had 15 kills and four blocks.
The series dates back to 2002. Wiley College trails 15-10 and is 4-7 when playing on the road.