The Wiley College women’s basketball team played tough in an 81-68 loss against Oklahoma City University Monday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Lady Wildcats (0-2) nearly matched the Stars’ shooting as they were slightly outshot 40 to 38 percent. They topped Oklahoma City, which is receiving votes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll in the turnover battle forcing 25 and only giving up 17. Fourteen of Wiley College’s takeaways occurred on steals which led to 24 points.
The difference in the game was rebounding. Wiley College was dominated 57-31 on the glass. However both teams were even in second chance points at eight. Wiley College made less trips to the free throw line – shooting 10-for-15 while Oklahoma City was 23-for-27.
Four Lady Wildcats scored in double-digits. Alaeh Pressley led the team with 19 – hitting eight of 11 shot attempts, including two from 3-point territory. Kaitlyn Davis finished with 12 – making six of seven free throw attempts. Kayja Jackson put up 11 and Jay’lann Myles tallied 10 and was a rebound shy of a double-double.
Diamond Hawthorne and Davis each tallied three steals. Davis led the team with six assists. Wiley College turned away eight shots with Myles and Hawthorne blocking three apiece.
Wiley College was unable to grab the lead. It trailed by seven after the first quarter. Pressley hit a three-pointer and was fouled. She hit the free throw to pull the Lady Wildcats within two. They got within one on a layup by Jackson. Five missed shots and a turnover in a stretch of nearly four minutes allowed the Stars to go on a 10-point run. Wiley College trailed by double-digits most of the remainder of the game.
The Lady Wildcats continue their home stand on Saturday for their Homecoming game against the University of North Texas-Dallas. Tipoff is at 2 p.m.