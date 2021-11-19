The Wiley College women’s basketball team will return to the court on Monday and host Arlington Baptist University in Alumni Gymnasium at 5 p.m.
No fans will be admitted. The game will be streamed on the Wiley College Athletics YouTube Channel. Live statistics will also be available with the link posted in the media schedule on the Wiley College Athletics website.
The Lady Wildcats (2-3) are coming off their biggest win of the season, 65-45 over Tougaloo College. They shot a season-best 39 percent from the field and held the Lady Bulldogs to a season-low 27 percent. Wiley College enters Monday’s game ranked 14th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics with 4.8 blocks per game. It is 18th nationally with 14 steals per game. The Lady Wildcats rank in the top 30 in rebounds per game (46) and free throws per game (23.8).
Kaitlyn Davis went 6-for-10 from the field and 4-for-7 from 3-point territory to lead the team with 16 points. She added four assists. Davis leads the team with 15.4 points per game – which ranks second in the Red River Athletic Conference. She is third in the conference with 15 three-pointers.
Monday will be the first meeting between the Lady Wildcats and Lady Patriots. Arlington Baptist is coming off a loss to the University of St. Thomas-Houston. It split two games with Texas College with each team winning on their own court and defeated Bacone College.
Jakayla Bradford leads Arlington Baptist with 18.8 points per game and 20 steals. Laikyn Smith leads the team with 7.60 rebounds per game. The Lady Patriots are led by Casey Fowler.