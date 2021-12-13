The Wiley College women’s basketball team returns home for its final nonconference game against Dillard University at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The game will be broadcast on the Wiley Athletics YouTube channel and on 91.1 KBWC FM. Live statistics will be available in the media schedule on the Wiley College Athletics website.
The Lady Wildcats (3-5) are looking to end a two-game losing streak and continue their three-game winning streak at Alumni Gymnasium. They fell at Philander Smith on December 6 being outshot 50 to 37.3 percent. Kayja Jackson led the team with 18 points. Minnie Miller had her most productive game with 14 points and eight rebounds. The Lady Wildcats played an exhibition game at National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I institution Southern University.
Dillard (6-8) will conclude a six-game road trip on Tuesday. It won its last two games against Champion Christian and Arkansas Baptist College, after falling to No. 22 Loyola University (La.) and William Carey (Miss.). The Lady Bleu Devils played against Louisiana State University Shreveport on Monday.
Ayani Cockrell leads Dillard with 8.4 points per game but has only tallied two in her last two games. Ariana Hart scored 16 in Saturday’s victory over Champion Christian. Cassidy Lowe led the squad with 15 points in Friday’s win against Arkansas Baptist. JaQuanna Hunter is Dillard’s top rebounder with 6.8 per game. Tabreea Gandy leads the Lady Bleu Devils with three steals and 2.7 assists per game.
The Lady Wildcats have met the Lady Bleu Devils 12 times and emerged victorious in seven. They won their last meeting 77-60.
on Thanksgiving Day in 2019.