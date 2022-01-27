The Wiley College women’s basketball team will take the court for the first time in 2022 when it hosts Huston-Tillotson University at 2 p.m. Saturday in Alumni Gymnasium.
No fans will be admitted for either game Saturday (the men follow). Live video and statistics will be available and those links will be in the media schedule on the Wiley College Athletics website.
The Lady Wildcats (and Wildcats) haven’t played since defeating Dillard University on Dec. 14. Their first seven conference games were postponed, including three home games because the opponents (Louisiana State University-Alexandria, Louisiana Christian University and Our Lady of the Lake University) were unwilling to adhere to Wiley College’s protocol requiring they be tested upon arrival.
The Lady Wildcats (4-6, 0-1) have won their last four games at home. They lead the Red River Athletic Conference with 17.1 offensive rebounds per game, 5.7 rebounding margin and 14.2 steals per game.
Jay’lann Myles is tied for seventh in the conference with 2.9 offensive rebounds per game and is tied for sixth with 7.6 rebounds per game. Alaeh Pressley is tied for fifth with 2.3 steals per game. Wiley College is second with 44.8 rebounds per game and 3.6 blocked shots per game. Diamond Hawthorne is sixth in the conference averaging a block per game. Kaitlyn Davis leads the conference with 2.8 three-pointers made per game. She is ninth with 14.8 points per game.
Huston-Tillotson (6-10, 2-4) have won two of their last three conference games after dropping its first three. Traeli Calhoun leads the team with 11.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. She has scored in double figures in five of the last six games and has three double-figure rebounding games.
Mycah McDonald is the reigning RRAC Player of the Week after she scored 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds against Jarvis Christian on January 20. She leads the team with 1.6 steals per game.
The Lady Wildcats have won two of its last three meetings with the Lady Rams – including the first round of the 2020 Red River Athletic Conference Tournament. They lead the overall series 18-15 and are 11-5 at Alumni Gymnasium.
Men
For the first time in 42 days, the Wiley College men’s basketball team will take the court in a Red River Athletic Conference game against Huston-Tillotson University at 4 p.m. Saturday in Alumni Gymnasium.
Wiley College (7-5, 0-1) puts a nine-game home winning streak on the line. It has won its last 11 against the Rams at Alumni Gymnasium with its last setback coming in 2009. Entering Saturday’s contest, the Wildcats rank in the top five of the Red River Conference in offensive rebounds per game, blocks per game, points allowed per game, opponents field goal percentage, opponents 3-point field goal percentage and turnovers forced per game.
Timothy Holland ranks in the top 10 of the conference with 6.2 field goals made, 1.5 blocks per game and a 56.7 shooting percentage. Michael Aiken leads the conference and is eighth in the NAIA with a 90.6 free throw percentage. He is tied for second in the conference and ranks in the top 40 in the NAIA with 2.1 steals per game. Travis Burrus is seventh in the conference with 3.6 assists per game and eighth with 1.8 steals per game.
Huston-Tillotson (5-13, 3-3) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 66-64 victory over Jarvis Christian College. Braxton Lpving scored 22 points on an 8-for-9 shooting performance. All five of the Rams’ victories have come away from their home in Austin, Texas. They are third in the West Division.
The series between these two schools dates back to the late 1940s. Wiley College is 31-17 and 14-2 at Alumni Gymnasium since 2006. The Wildcats swept the season series against the Rams in 2020 for the first time since 2014-15.