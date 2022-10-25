The Wiley College women’s basketball team will tip-off the 2022-23 season at Jarvis Christian University at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats are coming off a season where it only played four games in the second half of the season. Six games were postponed because of disagreements over coronavirus protocols. The last six games were canceled because the roster was reduced to a level where it was unsafe to compete due to injuries and discipline. Wiley College hasn’t played a complete season since 2019-20. It didn’t play in 2020-21 due to coronavirus concerns.
Then-head coach Meagan Leggett departed and took a job as the head girls basketball coach at Longview High School. Tiffany Jackson was hired in April but passed away earlier this month.
This season will be Wiley College’s first competing in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference after spending 1998-2022 in the Red River Athletic Conference. Nine of 11 players return including All-Conference Honorable Mention Alaeh Pressley and starters Kaitlyn Davis, Diamond Hawthorne, Kayja Jackson and Jay’lann Myles. Coach Jackson brought in three players Tamia Dolls, Jada Howard, and Nasserine Williams.
The Lady Wildcats were sixth in the nation with 13.9 steals per game and were 12th with 16.4 offensive rebounds per game. They were 25th with 21.6 free throws attempted per game. Pressley led the RRAC and was fifth in the NAIA with 3.4 steals per game.
Jarvis Christian is entering its first season under Sanetra Jackson who was an assistant coach on last season’s 5-17 squad. She will head a young team with only five returners. JaCoria Moore is the top returner with 5.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
Saturday’s game will mark the first time the Lady Wildcats and Lady Bulldogs have met as nonconference opponents. It will be their first meeting since the 2019-20 season. The teams were supposed to play on February 3 last season but it was snowed out. The Lady Wildcats canceled their season prior to the February 15 makeup date. Wiley College has dominated the series winning 23 of 33 games dating back to 2002.