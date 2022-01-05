The Wiley College women’s basketball team will take the floor for the first time in 2022 when it opens Red River Athletic Conference play at Louisiana State University Shreveport at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and host LSU-Alexandria at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Fans will not be allowed at either game. Live video and statistics will be available for both games and the links are available in the media schedule at wileyathletics.com.
This will be the first time since 2016 that the Lady Wildcats opened conference play on the road. They are seeking their first victory away from Alumni Gymnasium since beating Huston-Tillotson University in the first round of the 2020 Red River Athletic Conference Tournament. Wiley College hasn’t won at The Dock since 2014.
It closed the first half of its schedule with a 62-58 victory over Dillard University. The Lady Wildcats enter conference play leading with 14.2 steals per game. They are second with 3.6 blocks, 17.1 offensive rebounds and 44.8 total rebounds per game. Their 5.7 rebounding margin also ranks second in the conference.
After hitting four 3-pointers against Dillard, Kaitlyn Davis ranks second in the conference with 2.8 three-pointers per game and third with 25 treys. She is fourth with 35 assists and 4.0 per game. Jay’lann Myles is fourth in the conference with 68 rebounds. She also ranks in the top ten in steals and steals per game. Alaeh Pressley is in the top ten with 21 steals – an average of 2.3 per game. Kayja Jackson is also in the top 10 with 2.0. She is also in the top ten just shy of one block per game. Diamond Hawthorne is among the best in the conference with one block per game and 2.1 steals per game.
With the Red River Athletic Conference split into two divisions, this will be the only time Wiley College, which is in the West Division, is scheduled to face LSU-Shreveport and LSU-Alexandria who are both in the East. In 2019-20, the Lady Wildcats split with each school winning on their home court.
LSU-Shreveport (5-7) is the defending conference champion. It enters Thursday’s game losing seven of its last 10. This will be the Pilots’ first game since an exhibition game at Louisiana University-Lafayette on December 15.
DeAuja Thompson leads the Pilots with 16.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. She has 10 double-digit scoring games, including three of 20 or more points. She recorded a double-double against Tougaloo College on October 29 with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Britney Thompson leads with 2.7 assists per game.
LSU-Alexandria (0-11) is searching for its first win of the season. The Generals return nine from last season’s squad which reached the RRAC Title game. Kelsey Thaxton leads the team with 11.9 points per game. Raegan Ojoro is the top rebounder with 5.2 per game. Dannah Martin leads with 16 assists. Brittney Smith is the team leader with 17 steals.