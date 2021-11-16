The Wiley College women’s basketball team jumped out and didn’t look back in a 65-45 victory over Tougaloo College Monday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The victory is the second straight for the Lady Wildcats. They held the Lady Bulldogs to 27 percent from the field and forced 22 turnovers with 16 coming on steals. Wiley College also turned away six shots and outrebounded Tougaloo 50-41.
The Lady Wildcats (2-3) made 10 of 13 shots in the first quarter including 3-for-5 from 3-point territory. Kaitlyn Davis made three 3-pointers which helped Wiley College open its lead to double digits. It stole the ball five times with three leading to baskets. Wiley College only allowed Tougaloo to hit one of nine shots attempts.
It lead by as many as 26 in the first half. Tougaloo took advantage of eight turnovers by Wiley College and closed the half on a 12-2 run to cut the margin to 16. Wiley College maintained a double-digit advantage throughout the second half. Tougaloo didn’t get closer than 14 points.
“I feel great about today’s win,” head coach Meagan Leggett said. “It shows that we are improving, and we’re starting to do all the little things better. Our chemistry is starting to flow. We’re getting better at working hard together as one and not as individuals.”
Davis finished the game with 16 points to lead the Lady Wildcats. She also assisted on four baskets. Kayja Jackson followed with 11 points, nine rebounds and blocked three shots. Jay’lann Myles recorded her first double-double with 10 points and a team-high 14 rebounds. She added five steals. Kali Rydolph-Garrett came off the bench and provided 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Diamond Hawthorne contributed nine points, four rebounds and three steals.
Wiley College will not play until Nov. 22 when it hosts Arlington Baptist University at 5 p.m.