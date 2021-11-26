The Wiley College women’s basketball team will began a three-game road trip on Monday when they visit Southwestern Assemblies of God University at 6:30 p.m.
Live statistics will be available and the link will be posted in the media schedule on the Wiley College Athletics website.
The Lady Wildcats (3-3) play against SAGU for the first time since 2016 and will play in Waxahachie for the first time since 2015. They are looking to extend their three-game winning streak after coming off a 92-60 victory over Arlington Baptist University on November 22. Wiley College forced 25 turnovers with 22 coming off steals. Four Lady Wildcats reached double figures led by Jay’lann Myles 20. Kaitlyn Davis recorded her first career double-double with 19 points and 14 assists. Kayja Jackson recorded her fourth putting up 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Southwestern Assemblies of God (3-3) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 53-43 victory over the University of North Texas at Dallas. The Lady Lions held the Trailblazers to a 24.6 shooting percentage – including 3-for-22 from 3-point territory.
Kyla McMinn leads the team with 11.5 points per game. She had 14 points in the victory over UNT-Dallas and is shooting 54.3 percent from the field through six games. Jaycie Brisco leads the Lady Lions with 8.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game. She has recorded four double-doubles with three by points and rebounds, and one by points and assists. Brisco has multiple steals in four of six games.
The Lady Lions are in their second season under Michael Sons, who is 5-13. Monday’s game will mark the 23rd meeting between the two schools. Wiley College has controlled the series with a 14-8 record and won the last six.