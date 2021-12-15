The Wiley College women’s basketball team held Dillard University under 30 percent shooting in a 62-58 victory Tuesday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The victory snapped a two-game losing streak and extended the Lady Wildcats’ home winning streak to four games. They limited the Lady Bleu Devils to a 26.7 shooting percentage. Wiley College hit 38.6 percent from the field. It outrebounded Dillard 47-38.
The Lady Wildcats (4-5) were tied after the first quarter. Kaitlyn Davis put them in the lead with a pair of 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the second. Wiley College held a four-point lead at halftime. A 3-pointer by Alaeh Pressley at the beginning of the third quarter sparked an 11-point run. Layups by Pressley and Kayja Jackson and a 3-pointer by Davis increased Wiley College’s lead to 15.
Seven turnovers by the Lady Wildcats helped the Lady Bleu Devils lower the margin. They also struggled from the free throw line only hitting on four of 11 shots. Dillard cut the lead to two with 14 seconds left. Diamond Hawthorne rebounded a missed free throw. Jackson hit two free throws to seal the game.
Pressley led all scorers with 18 points. She shared the team lead with Hawthorne at seven. Davis followed with 17 points – hitting four 3-pointers. Hawthorne finished in double figures with 11 points. Kiersten Harris, Hawthorne and Jackson each had three steals. Harris led the team with four assists.
This was the Lady Wildcats last game in 2021. They will open Red River Athletic Conference play on Jan. 6 at Louisiana State University-Shreveport.