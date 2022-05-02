SAN ANTONIO – The Wiley College women’s track and field squad added another National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national championship qualifier and won three events at the 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship Friday and Saturday at Holy Cross High School.
The Lady Wildcats finished as runner-up with 144.5 points. Xavier University of Louisiana won with 202 points. Carmen Garcia won the shot put with a national championship qualifying distance of 13.09 meters. She was runner-up in the javelin (29.32 meters) and earned All-Conference in the hammer throw (25.77 meters) – becoming the first Lady Wildcat to compete in the event in the conference championship.
Kali Rydolph-Garrett edged her teammate Hailie Williams to win the high jump at 1.55 meters. She also earned All-Conference with personal bests in the 100-meter hurdles (16.90) and the long jump (5.10 meters).
Shayla Arthur topped the field in the long jump with a distance of 5.48 meters. The three-time RRAC Athlete of the Week also had All-Conference finishes in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash. She also helped Wiley College improve its 4 x 100-meter relay time to 48.01 with Darnee Williams, Shakayla Carter and Kailie Williams.
Darnee Williams turned in All-Conference performances in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and the shot put. Carter earned All-Conference in the 200-meter dash (26.04). De Lisha Paul recorded All-Conference finishes in the 800-meter run, 1,500-meter run and the 3,000-meter run. She ran on the 4 x 800-meter relay with Tiyanna Johnson, Marissa Neal and Fatima Ortega. Paul ran on the 4 x 400-meter relay team with Carter, Darnee Williams and Arthur.
Along with running on the All-Conference 4 x 800-meter relay team, Ortega earned All-Conference with a third-place finish in the 5,000-meter run. Neal had All-Conference performances in the 800-meter and 1,500-meter runs. Hailie Williams added All-Conference finishes in the 100-meter hurdles, shot put and javelin.
Some of the Lady Wildcats will compete in the Last Chance Meet hosted by William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on May 13.
MEN
SAN ANTONIO – The Wiley College men’s track and field team finished its final Red River Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field championship with several athletes garnering All-Conference honors Friday and Saturday at Holy Cross High School.
The Wildcats scored 98.5 points which was fourth. Reshaun Fridie earned All-Conference in five events – including a runner-up finish in the triple jump (14.14 meters) and a third-place finish in the long jump (6.79 meters). He helped the Wildcats to a third-place finish in the 4 x 100-meter relay with Xavier Hutchinson, Jude Atwell and Joseph Levier III. Fridie also ran on the All-Conference 4 x 400-meter relay team with Levier, Atwell and Michael Lewis.
Levier had All-Conference finishes in four events. He was runner-up in the 400-meter dash (49.43) and placed in the 200-meter dash (22.40). Michael Lewis put up All-Conference finishes in the 800-meter run (2:09.87), 1,500-meter run (4:45.43) and the 3,000-meter run (10:33). Demarius Houston recorded All-Conference finishes in the 800-meter run (2:15.41) and the 1,500-meter run (4:44.68). He also ran on the All-Conference 4 x 800-meter relay team with Christian Brookins, Adrian Vickers and Robert Bullock. Atwell earned All-Conference in the 110-meter hurdles (15.60).
Kimar Edwards finished third in the high jump – clearing 1.74 meters to earn All-Conference. Hutchinson had All-Conference finishes in the triple jump (12.79 meters) and the javelin (35.49 meters). David Williams was runner-up in the hammer throw (21.26 meters). He also had an All-Conference finish in the shot put (11.49 meters). Robert Ogola earned All-Conference in the shot put (10.11 meters) and discus (27.99 meters). Jason Jacob finished fourth in the hammer wthrow (18.64 meters). Kingston Davis turned in a third place finish in the javelin.
Some of the Wildcats will compete in the Last Chance Meet hosted by William Carey University on May 13.