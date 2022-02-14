Due to a lack of players, the Wiley College women’s basketball team will forgo its remaining scheduled games and end its season.
Injuries and other issues reduced the roster below a safe number to compete. The Lady Wildcats had a tall task of playing their entire Red River Athletic Conference schedule in February after their first seven games were postponed due to the rise of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. They were scheduled to play at least three games a week through the remainder of the season.
“I am beyond disappointed that our season is ending in this manner,” head coach Meagan Leggett said. “As a competitor, it is against everything in me to accept a forfeit as a final result. As a coach, my true responsibility is to always put the health and well-being of my athletes first. …
President Herman Felton hired me to build a program rooted in character, integrity, and discipline, which always uses its platform to better ourselves, our teammates and the community. Therefore, it’s imperative to the culture we are establishing that I must not waiver or accept any behavior that doesn’t align with Wiley College Women’s Basketball team’s values, mission or identity.”
In Leggett’s first season, Wiley College finished with five victories, including one in Red River Athletic Conference play. The team consisted of two returners from the 2019-20 team six junior college transfers and five freshmen. After Thursday’s game, the Lady Wildcats led the Red River Athletic Conference and ranked in the top 20 of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics in offensive rebounds per game (17.6), total rebounds per game (45.2) and steals per game (15).
Alaeh Pressley led the Red River Athletic Conference in steals per game (3.4). Kaitlyn Davis ranked fifth in the conference in assists per game (4.0) and 3-pointers made per game (2.2). Diamond Hawthorne placed third in the conference with 3.7 offensive rebounds per game and eighth with 0.9 blocks per game. Minnie Miller, who started the last two games, is eighth in the conference with two steals per game.
This season was Wiley College’s last as a member of the Red River Athletic Conference. Next season it will compete in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference. During its time in the RRAC, Wiley College won the regular season title in 2012-13 and 2013-14. It won the 2013 conference tournament. Thirty-nine players earned All-Conference.
The Lady Wildcats are projected to return starters Kayja Jackson, Davis, Miller, Pressley and Hawthorne and reserves Kiersten Harris, Brianasia Owens and Elizabeth Camacho.
“I am very excited about the future of Wiley College women’s basketball,” Leggett said. “Throughout the season, our team experienced some really tough moments. We’ve seen these athletes display great leadership, heart, hustle, and the never quit, ‘whatever it takes’ tough mindset demonstrated by genuine winners. I am committed to filling in the missing pieces with athletes who will embody the team culture we believe in and recognize it’s a privilege to be Wiley College student-athlete.”