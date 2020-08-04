48 WILDCATS HONORED
While thriving in competition and adjusting to virtual classes due to the coronavirus, 48 Wiley College student-athletes earned the distinction of Red River Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete during the 2019-2020 school year.
To be honored as a scholar-athlete, the student must maintain a 3.0 grade-point average or higher during the year. Wiley College student-athletes were among 965 honored by the conference.
Due to COVID-19 and some schools adjusting their grading scale a team award was not given out.
Wiley College won the 2018-19 Team GPA award.
Below is a list of Wiley College’s Red River Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes.
BASEBALL: Markus Garza, Darius Gaston, Osman Lugo, Deonte Marshall, Jose Mota, Austin Rotramel, Demetrice Rudolph, Roderick Sorrell, Roman Sorrell, Dominic Tezeno, Carlos Torres, Manuel Torres, Noah Whitted
VOLLEYBALL: Charlesetta Arnold, Renata Carlos Da Silva, Teleza Collier, Merritt Elder, Khrystyna Frank, Tiyanna Johnson, Kayla Kortz, Tinoi Martin, Alia Scott, Alexia Souza, Hailie Williams, Kailie Williams
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Jamir Cheek, Adrian Dick, Jerrell Doorbal, Devin Ellis, Gregory Gallon, Devlon Noble, Stephen Taylor
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Passion Burrell, Jaida Carson, Ashley Daniels, Kaitlyn Davis, Colby Hughes, Kayja Jackson, Armonie Lomax, Kyani Moore, Brianna Tolliver
MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Re’Shaun Fridie, Michael Lewis, Mauricio Rosas, LaTravion Turks
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Carmen Garcia, Briona Morris, De Lisha Paul, Hailie Williams, Kailie Williams
ARTHUR ASHE SCHOLARS
Seven Wiley College student-athletes excelled in the classroom as well as in competition as they were selected to the 2020 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Teams.
Three student-athletes earned spots on the first team and four were second-team selections. To earn recognition, the student-athlete must be at least a sophomore holding at least a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 and be active in the community.
Volleyball player Alexia Souza was a first-team selection after earning a spot on the second team last year.
Men’s track and field athlete Mauricio Rosas earned a first-team selection after finishing his academic career with a 4.0 — graduating as valedictorian.
Men’s basketball player Jerrell Doorbal earned a 4.0 in the fall semester to earn a first-team selection.
For the second straight season, baseball players Markus Garza and Noah Whitted were recognized as Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars with second-team selections. Jose Mota, who started at catcher, also earned second-team honors.
Volleyball player Khrystyna Frank, who transferred to Utah State University, was honored with a second-team selection.
WILEY COLLEGE SPORTS INFORMATION