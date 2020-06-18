A mainstay on his campus and within the conference since arriving in 2015, Andrew Glover of Wiley College in Marshall has been named the 2019-20 RRAC Sports Information Director of the Year.
Glover has elevated Wiley’s presence in digital and social media while providing support for numerous RRAC championship events during his time in the conference.
Through a vote by his peers, Glover was selected by the SIDs in the RRAC. Each year, the SID of the Year award recognizes the individual who has performed the best at promoting their school’s athletics program, collaborating with fellow SIDs, serving the conference, maintaining timely and accurate information, driving media coverage, conducting gameday operations, and expanding social media outreach and broadcast capabilities. It honors those that go above and beyond, while maintaining strong relationships across the conference.
“This is truly an honor to receive praise from my fellow conference sports information directors,” Glover said. “I’m very grateful to President Haywood Strickland, Ph.D., and Joseph Morale, Ph.D., for taking a chance on me. I’m thankful for President Herman J. Felton and Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., providing their immediate support when they took over in 2018. I’m blessed to cover a great group of athletes. For the Red River Athletic Conference to take notice of how I’ve put our athletes in the spotlight is very special.”
Glover is the first Wiley College sports information director to be selected. This is Glover’s second award this year, as he was also named SID of the Year by Black College Nines, a website dedicated to the coverage of baseball among Historically Black Colleges and Universities. He also provided new levels of coverage including highlight videos of Wiley’s conference champion volleyball team and its basketball teams.
“Andrew continuously fulfills his overall purpose of promoting and leading Wiley’s athletic department and student-athlete accomplishments through sports information,” says Wiley Assistant Athletic Director Kerl Nathaniel. “He has been instrumental in taking our departmental operations to the next level. Andrew excels at creative writing and has a superb work ethic. He takes the initiative whenever there is an opportunity to promote the college’s athletic programs. Our hats go off to Andrew for a job well done.”
Glover also contributed as official stat keeper and photographer at the RRAC Men’s Basketball Tournament. He has sparked a sharp increase in social media followers for Wiley, jumping to 2,000 followers on Facebook and 1,700 on Twitter this year. The NAIA also tabbed Glover as one of the decision makers for NAIA Player of the Week selections.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Andrew for many years as part of the Red River’s SID coalition,” says Patty Constantin of Our Lady of the Lake University (Texas). “He has always proven to be highly competent with his all of SID tasks. His unwavering loyalty to his teams and coaches is to be commended. Personally, he helped me with calculating NAIA Scholar-Team requirements, something I have been wrestling with for many years. His Excel formula has saved me tons of time, and I will be forever grateful to him for being such a great colleague. I congratulate Andrew for this greatly deserving recognition. May God bless him always.”
Originally from Littleton, Colorado, Glover earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Texas Tech. After graduating, he became a sports reporter for the Pampa News in Pampa, Texas, where he covered the high school and local events for four years. In 2011, he was recognized with a third place award for sports writing in the Panhandle Press Association Awards.
Glover then spent three years reporting on Oklahoma State University and high school sports in Stillwater, Okla., before arriving at Wiley. He covered the OSU baseball team’s run to the NCAA Super Regionals in 2014 and the school’s women’s basketball team.
Since arriving at Wiley, Glover has served as the host SID for the RRAC Basketball Tournament (three occasions), RRAC Track & Field Championships (three times) and RRAC Cross Country Championships. He provided coverage of the College’s first athletic national championship with the men’s track and field team in 2018. He directed Wiley’s athletic website redesign and added social media graphics that have enhanced the school’s image. In 2019, he received a second place award for Winter Game Notes in CoSIDA’s Publication and Design Contest. His efforts have led to more weekly awards, recognition and exposure for Wildcat student-athletes.
Glover graduated in 2005 from Cinco Ranch High School in Katy and is the proud son of Mark and Cindy Glover. He married his wife Crystal in July 2018. They are expecting their first child in September.