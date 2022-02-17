Wiley College men’s basketball player Demarius Houston earns recognition for his hard work on the court and in the classroom as he was voted to the 2021-22 College Sports Information Directors of America Men’s Basketball Academic All-District First Team, which was announced on Thursday.
With his selection, Houston advances to the national ballot where he will be eligible for selection to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® Team which will be announced on March 15.
A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Houston is the first Wiley College men’s basketball player to get selected for CoSIDA Academic All-District® and the second Wiley College student-athlete. Track and field athlete Quinn-Lee Ralph was selected in 2017 and went on to earn First Team Academic All-American.
Since transferring from North Central Community College, Houston has maintained a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. He is working on a Business Administration degree. Houston was one of 13 Wiley College student-athletes who earned National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Daktronics Scholar-Athlete last year.
On the court, Houston is a key contributor playing in all 18 games and starting 13. He is tied for second with 2.5 three-pointers made per game. Houston has scored in double figures in nine games and one over 20 points. In 11 games, he has hit three or more 3-pointers. His contributions have helped the Wildcats win 10 games.