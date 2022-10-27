For the third time this season, Wiley College volleyball player Marissa Neal was voted Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Attacker of the Week for October 17-23 after leading her team to two victories last week.
Neal, who previously won the award for August 29-September 4 and September 12-18, put up 45 kills, 40 digs and five service aces in four matches. She averaged 3.2 kills and 2.9 digs per set. Her 10 kills against LeTourneau gave her over 600 for her career. She put up double-doubles against LeTourneau University (Oct. 18) and Tougaloo College (Oct. 23) giving her 15 on the season. With 12 kills against Oakwood University and 11 against Tougaloo College, she helped Wiley College secure a high seed in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship.
This is the seventh weekly award Wiley College has won. Alia Scott won Defender of the Week for August 29-September 4 and October 10-16. Shayla Arthur was crowned Defender of the Week for September 26-October 2. LeAndria Jackson took home Setter of the Week for October 10-16.
The Lady Wildcats earned the fourth seed and will play Rust College in the first round of the 2022 GCAC Volleyball Championship on November 4 in New Orleans at Dillard University’s Dent Hall.