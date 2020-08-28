As a junior last year, Elysian Fields quarterback Ryan Wilkerson threw for over 2,300 yards, 17 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.
His numbers didn’t end there. He also rushed for nearly 1,500 yards, averaging 11.5 yards per carry and 14 rushing touchdowns.
As impressive as those numbers are, Wilkerson hopes to put up even better numbers in his senior year.
“I plan on throwing for more yards this year and rushing for more yards this year,” Wilkerson said.
What’s scary is his head coach, Scott Ford, Elysian Fields athletic director, believes the quarterback has a good shot of accomplishing that goal.
“I think across the board, we’ve got more weapons this year for him to delegate the ball to,” Ford said.
“We have six guys who can go – the running back, quarterback and four wides are all threats and we’ve got a veteran offensive line coming back.
“On paper, everything is set up for success but you don’t play it on paper. Everybody’s got to stay hungry, execute and stay healthy.”
“We’re really good on the receiver core and our O-line is way more experienced than it was last year because we only lost one and the backup played last year,” Wilkerson said.
Those personal stats, however, take a backseat to Wilkerson’s team goals.
“We’re going to be really good this year,” the senior said. “I’m really excited actually. My expectation is to go all the way. It’s going to be a really good year.”
As a senior and as the team’s quarterback, Wilkerson isn’t taking his role as a leader lightly.
“I know how to take the role of a leader on and off the field, holding people accountable,” Wilkerson offered.
“I think he has so much respect because of what he’s done and the way he carries himself,” Ford added.
“He’s definitely our leader. I think the kids have a lot of respect and they look up to him. I think a lot of them try to pattern themselves after the way he carries himself.”
Wilkerson will have his first chance at taking some early steps to his goals this season when he and his Yellow Jackets kick off the season at home against the Harmony Eagles.
“The biggest thing we’ve got to improve on as a football team is ball security,” Ford said. “The close games we lost last year all traced back to one thing – turnovers.
“Even in the Bells playoff game, we had three turnovers and we were still one yard short of winning the game. We were minus three in turnovers and we still could have won the game.
“The other night when we scrimmaged Jefferson, we had five or six turnovers and still found a way to squeak that one out but that’s not going to hold up over the course of time,” the coach added.
“So that’s been our focus as a staff and it starts with Ryan because he’s got the ball in his hands every play. If there’s one thing we can all improve on around here, it’s that.”
Tonight’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Jacket Stadium.