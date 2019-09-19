Elysian Fields quarterback Ryan Wilkerson enjoys hearing the play “15-coutner” called.
“It’s a play designed for me to run,” Wilkerson explained. “I just follow my guard and tackle and make the play.”
The junior has had plenty of success on the ground as he has rushed for 616 yards and six touchdowns on 49 carries. He’s also 27-of-42 passing for 401 yards and five scores.
“My total yards last year was about 700-something rushing and I’m almost up there this year just three games in,” Wilkerson said.
“Probably his quiet leadership, leading by example,” Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford said when asked what Wilkerson’s biggest asset is.
“He’s just another one of the guys in the locker room. He doesn’t expect to be treated any differently just because he’s playing such great football. On the field, I never knew he was going to be this kind of runner. He’s special for some of the things he does, the cuts, the spins and all that he does, jumping over people.
“Coming up through junior high, I never knew he had any of that in him. I knew he could throw the ball. He’s also an excellent passer. He’s a smart kid who understands the offense. He minimizes bad plays and maximizes good plays. I wouldn’t trade him for anybody in East Texas. I really wouldn’t.”
Wilkerson is quick to acknowledge the talent around him.
“I think our running is really good,” the quarterback said. “We have Chris Smith in the backfield. He’s a great athlete, and we have Tony Mason. Also, if we need to, we can throw it deep to Tyrese Hardeman or Hayden Parker.”
Wilkerson added the Yellow Jackets team chemistry has improved from last year.
“This year, we really connect as a team,” he said. “Last year we lost quite a few players but the young kids have done well at stepping up and I think we all get along better when everything works as it’s supposed to.”
The Yellow Jackets currently hold an overall record of 2-1 and are coming off a 41-34 loss to Winona. Tonight, they’re slated to play host to Ore City in the District 11-3A Division II opener.
“We’ve got to do our job,” Wilkerson offered. “They’re running a 3-3 stack so we’ve just got to execute and finish every play going 100 percent.”
“We’ve got to play better against the run,” Ford added. “I would say we need to be better overall in the second half as a team. Offensively, our first possessions have not been what we want.
“We haven’t jumped out like we’re capable of, so that’s something that we’re looking to do. We had two special teams miscues the other night that led to nine points, so we need to make sure those things don’t happen again. We’ve got a lot to work on.”
Wilkerson said he has high expectations for the remainder of the year.
“We plan on starting district 1-0 then get through Daingerfield,” he said. “We’ve got to finish strong and win a district championship.”
Tonight’s game between Elysian Fields and Ore City is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Jacket Stadium.